Torpedo Market 2021 New Report Size,Share, Growth Forecast By 2026

The rising technology in Torpedo Market is also depicted in this research report. The report offers detailed coverage of Torpedo industry and main market trends. The torpedoes are self-propelled and self-guided weapons for anti-warships and anti-submarine warfare. The torpedoes are mainly operated underwater and are developed to detonate on contact or in the vicinity of the target. The torpedoes are generally released from submarines or warships, and sometimes from aircrafts or helicopters also. The submarine or warship released torpedoes which are heavier in weight while the same released from an aircraft or helicopters are lighter in weight.

The key factor driving the market for torpedoes is the increased production of light weight torpedoes which can be carried on an aircraft or on a warship in a large number. These lightweight torpedoes are mainly targeted at submarines and are released from the aircraft near the target. As the torpedoes are released near to the targets, it minimizes the need for precision navigation systems and thus reducing the overall costs. The increased usage of lightweight torpedoes, are likely to aid the growth of the market for torpedoes. Another prominent factor boosting the market for torpedoes is the advancement in underwater warfare technology. Owing to the fact that, presently underwater warfare has increased a lot in comparison to early days, the torpedoes plays a vital role in undersea warfare due to their self-guided and self-propelled characteristics. The advancement in torpedoes helps the naval forces and air forces to eliminate their enemies in their vicinity.

EMEA accounted for the major share in the market in 2019. The development of hybrid torpedoes by the leading manufacturers in Europe is estimated to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Competitors of the Global Torpedo Market are: ATLAS ELEKTRONIK, Leonardo, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, Saab, Others and Also Covered Regional Players

Major Product Types covered are:

Guided Torpedoes

Unguided Torpedoes

Major Applications of Torpedo covered are:

Ships

Submarines

Air Launch

