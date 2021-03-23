Global Organic Beverages in Indonesia Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Organic beverages remained an underdeveloped and very niche area in Russia in 2020, mostly represented by small, imported brands of organic nectars. This is despite the fact that more widespread interest in health and wellness helped to drive sales in other categories in 2020, including naturally healthy hot drinks. The principal barrier to the further development of the category in 2020 remained the high unit prices of products. This was a particular stumbling block in the context of the COVID-…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1369090-organic-beverages-in-russia

Euromonitor International’s Organic Beverages in Russia report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-outbreak-global-all-terrain-vehicles-atv-industry-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2021-03-12

Product coverage: Organic Hot Drinks, Organic Soft Drinks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Organic Beverages market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-outbreak-global-engineering-materials-industry-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2026-2021-03-09

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Organic Beverages in Russia

Euromonitor International

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

High unit prices continue to present major barrier to growth in organic beverages in 2020

New legislation on labelling for organic products enters into force in 2020

Biotta AG retains lead in 2020 as limited growth opportunities and complex regulatory process deter domestic producers

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Organic beverages set for further decline as consumers remain loyal to familiar and lower-priced products

Modern retailing set to be the main distribution channel for organic beverages

Organic beverages unlikely to achieve mass appeal over the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Organic Beverages by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Organic Beverages by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Organic Beverages: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Organic Beverages: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Distribution of Organic Beverages by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Organic Beverages by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Organic Beverages by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on health and wellness

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105