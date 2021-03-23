Global Organic Beverages in Indonesia Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Some consumers are increasingly health-aware and increasingly knowledgeable about their food and drink, the production processes and the elements involved during those processes as a result of more information being communicated through documentaries, social media and traditional media. Among the wealthier of these consumers, organic products are becoming more popular as they appreciate the clean image of these goods and have the money and the time to buy them. However, this group is relatively…
Euromonitor International’s Organic Beverages in Mexico report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Organic Hot Drinks, Organic Soft Drinks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Contents
Organic Beverages in Mexico
Euromonitor International
January 2021
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Limited consumer base due to high prices
Aires de Campo leads with its strong distribution and portfolio investment
Export drive may hinder local organic beverage sales
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Category influenced by COVID-19 and economic recovery
Juan Valdez’s return to give organic coffee a boost
Companies to focus on educating consumers about the benefits of purchasing ‘niche’ organic products
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Organic Beverages by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Organic Beverages by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Organic Beverages: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Organic Beverages: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Distribution of Organic Beverages by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Organic Beverages by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Organic Beverages by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on health and wellness
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
….continued
