Barley Market 2021- Top Fastest Growing Segments and Emerging Opportunities

The increasing demand for food and beverage package drives the growth of market. The growing demand and awareness about barley water is one of the key trends in the barley market. Barley water has a large number of health benefits due to which, it is gaining popularity among health-conscious customers. The global barley market is shifting rapidly. A high usage of barley in alcoholic products is likely to boost revenue growth of the barley market. Alcoholic products including beer become main drink for people. EMEA accounted for the maximum shares of the barley grain market during 2019.APAC market is expected to grow due rapid population growth and cheap human labor.

The increasing demand for barley drives the growth of market. The launch of packaged food and beverage containing barley ingredients as one of the primary factors that will trigger the growth of the barley market in the coming years. The demand for food and beverage offerings will increase due to new product development, improved taste, versatility, and high levels of marketing support. In the past few years, new food and beverage product launches have increased and many of these products had barley as an ingredient. Health-conscious customers are preferring packaged food and beverages with nutritional benefits. The manufacturers of the packaged food and beverage market focus on offering products containing barley as an ingredient to attract health-aware customers. The Western Europe market led the global barley market in 2019 with more than 25% market share. the North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific and Japan barley markets are projected to witness good growth during the period of assessment due to rapid increase in the usage of barley.

Key Competitors of the Global Barley Market are:

Cargill, Crisp Malting, GrainCorp, Grain Millers, Groupe Soufflet, Maltexco, Others and Also Covered Regional Players

Major Product Types covered are:

Quick Pearl Barley

Pearl Barley

Barley Flour

Barley Flakes

Barley Grits

Hulless Barley

Hulled Barley

Major Applications of Barley covered are:

Animal Feed Industry

Food and Beverages Industry

Regional Barley Market (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries):-

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

