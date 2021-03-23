Global Organic Beverages in Hong Kong, China Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

In 2020, organic beverages performed better than other health and wellness beverage categories, albeit from a much smaller sales base. Volume sales decelerated compared with 2019 as home seclusion precluded many opportunities for on-the-go consumption to arise.
Euromonitor International’s Organic Beverages in Hong Kong, China report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Organic Hot Drinks, Organic Soft Drinks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Contents
Organic Beverages in Hong Kong, China
Euromonitor International
January 2021
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Good growth rates slowed down by pandemic
Sales led by organic 100% juice
Organic tea performance is strong in 2020
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Quick recovery expected from 2020 slowdown
Organic tea offers an appealing launchpad
Bounce-back in on-trade a threat to retail sales growth
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Organic Beverages by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Organic Beverages by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Organic Beverages: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Organic Beverages: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Distribution of Organic Beverages by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Organic Beverages by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Organic Beverages by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on health and wellness
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
….continued
