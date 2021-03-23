Global Organic Beverages in Denmark Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Organic beverages sees the healthiest performance in health and wellness beverages in 2020, with the strongest growth also expected over the forecast period. Even pre-COVID-19, organic beverages was already seeing the most dynamic growth and this has simply been further enhanced by the event of the pandemic, as consumers increasingly seek the healthiest products which will help boost their immune systems. The event of COVID-19 also enhanced a lack of trust regarding other, less healthy products;…
Euromonitor International’s Organic Beverages in France report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Organic Hot Drinks, Organic Soft Drinks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Organic Beverages market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Table of Contents
Organic Beverages in France
Euromonitor International
January 2021
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Popularity of organic beverages further boosted by COVID-19, due to perceived health-giving qualities
Organic variants continue to show positive growth, even in declining categories
Organic forerunner Fruité Entreprises maintains its top place, as competition heats up between private label brands
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Polarisation in organic beverages expected over the forecast period, to cater for all income groups
Organic trend set to go from strength to strength across all categories in beverages
Organic and environmentally friendly hot drinks expected to flourish over forecast period
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Organic Beverages by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Organic Beverages by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Organic Beverages: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Organic Beverages: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Distribution of Organic Beverages by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Organic Beverages by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Organic Beverages by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on health and wellness
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
….continued
