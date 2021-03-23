Global Organic Beverages in Denmark Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Danish consumers are the highest consumers of organic products in the world and demand remained strong in 2020 as the health and wellness trend continued to encourage Danish consumers to opt for healthier and more natural products. ‘Organic’ is associated with healthiness for many Danes and a healthy lifestyle has become increasingly important in Denmark in recent years. Moreover, many Danish consumers’ preoccupation with health and a healthy lifestyle as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic propel…
Euromonitor International’s Organic Beverages in Denmark report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Organic Hot Drinks, Organic Soft Drinks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Contents
Organic Beverages in Denmark
Euromonitor International
January 2021
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Demand remains strong in 2020 as the pandemic accentuates the health and wellness trend
International border closures shifts demand to domestic organic beverages in 2020
Coop Danmark leads due to its longstanding focus on organic beverages
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Unemployment benefits protects the category although sales growth is expected to be slower over the forecast period
Manufacturers respond to increased demand for organic products which is likely to boost sales over the forecast period
Sales supported by ongoing health and wellness trend
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Organic Beverages by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Organic Beverages by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Organic Beverages: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Organic Beverages: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Distribution of Organic Beverages by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Organic Beverages by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Organic Beverages by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on health and wellness
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
….continued
