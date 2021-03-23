Organic Rice Syrup Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 – 2026

The Organic Rice Syrup Market report provides a detailed analysis of the dynamic of the market with extensive focus on secondary research. The report sheds light on the current situation of the market size, share, demand, development patterns, and forecast in the coming years.

Organic rice syrup is a low-calorie sweetener used as an alternative to high fructose corn syrup. It is made by fermenting the organic rice which includes no synthetic agents, pesticides or fertilizers that make this syrup safe and acceptable to the people of all age groups.

Increasing health diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure, and various heart diseases have resulted in finding the alternatives like rice syrup to conventional table sugar among the health-conscious consumers is one of the major factor towards the growth of organic rice syrup market during the forecast period.

On analyzing the organic rice syrup market at the global level, North America followed by Europe is expected to have the significant growth owing to the growing health consciousness among consumers along with growing demand for organic food products. While Asia is expected to possess potential market for organic rice syrup attributed to the increasing population of people those who are concerned about their health and consumers finding an alternative to table sugar which is less harmful. Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are expected to have the considerable growth in the near future owing to increasing demand for nutritive sweetener as well as food additives in the region.

Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland, ABF Ingredients, Suzannes Specialties, Natures One, Wuhu Deli Foods, Axiom Foods, California Natural products (CNP), Wuhu Haoyikuai Food, Gulshan Polyols

Brown Rice

White Rice

Household

Commercial

