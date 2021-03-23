Global Naturally Healthy Beverages in Russia Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Organic beverages has remained by far the smallest category within HW beverages in China in 2020, due to weak consumer awareness. Although it has seen the strongest retail current value growth rate in this year, COVID-19 has led to a slightly slower increase than in other years of the review period due to consumers’ greater caution when spending due to the economic impact of the pandemic. Sales of organic soft drinks are not notable in China, with organic hot drinks remaining dominant, and withi…
Euromonitor International’s Organic Beverages in China report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Organic Hot Drinks, Organic Soft Drinks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Contents
Organic Beverages in China
Euromonitor International
January 2021
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Organic beverages remains small and limited to organic green tea
Difficulty and cost of getting and maintaining certification limits the products available
Several other obstacles to growth
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Some consumers are becoming more positive about organic products
New players and new launches in organic tea will maintain growth
Low availability of organic fruit/vegetable juice will limit opportunities
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Organic Beverages by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Organic Beverages by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Organic Beverages: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Organic Beverages: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Distribution of Organic Beverages by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Organic Beverages by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Organic Beverages by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on health and wellness
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
….continued
