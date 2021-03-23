Global Naturally Healthy Beverages in Russia Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Over the review period organic beverages witnessed strong development with a large number of new product developments going hand-in-hand with increased distribution through key retail channels. Recognising the potential of organic food and beverages, hypermarkets, supermarkets and discounters started created areas dedicated to organic products, as well as expanding the shelf space given over to these products. This put organic beverages in a strong position heading into 2020, with these products…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1369072-organic-beverages-in-canada

Euromonitor International’s Organic Beverages in Canada report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-outbreak-global-automotive-dynamic-steering-system-industry-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2021-03-12

Product coverage: Organic Hot Drinks, Organic Soft Drinks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Organic Beverages market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-product-information-management-system-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-2021-03-09-101752414

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Organic Beverages in Canada

Euromonitor International

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Organic beverages continues to expand its footprint with COVID-19 providing a further boost to sales

Work-from-home arrangements drives sales of organic hot drinks in 2020

Organic fruit/vegetable juice sees solid growth but from a low base

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Growth of organic hot drinks set to stall once consumers return to the workplace

Organic beverages faces an uncertain future as consumers weigh up health claims versus value

Competition from other HW beverages expected to remain a significant obstacle

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Organic Beverages by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Organic Beverages by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Organic Beverages: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Organic Beverages: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Distribution of Organic Beverages by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Organic Beverages by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Organic Beverages by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on health and wellness

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105