Hemp Pulp Market Research Report 2020 to 2028| Global Market Size, Share, Growth Drivers, Analysis & Forecast, Market Explosive Factors of Revenue by Key Vendors Size, Demand, Development Strategy

Global Hemp Pulp Market Size study with COVID Impact, by Application Tobacco Industry, Food Industry, Electrical & Electronic Industry, Medical & Cosmetics, Bank notes & Security Papers and others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Global Hemp Pulp Market is valued approximately at USD XX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Hemp Pulp seed oil is used in lubricants, paints, inks, fuel, and plastics. The growing awareness among consumers of the benefits which are associated with hemp products. The product is a rich and healthy source of amino acids and proteins, omega-3 and omega-6. These nutrients contribute to the insulin balance, cardiac function, mood stability, and skin and joint health that is expected to complement growth in the industry. Hemp oil is used as an ingredient for body care products, such as lotions, moisturizers, and shampoos, and is sold as a nutritional supplement in health food stores. The increasing use of Hemp Pulp in various industries, such as textiles, pharmaceuticals, food, drinks, personal care, construction & materials, furniture and paper, is expected to drive the Hemp Pulp market over the forecast period. According to hemp basics, 1 acre of hemp produces as much paper as 2 to 4 acres of trees on an annual basis. Complex regulatory framework for industrial hemp usage is the restraining factor. Hemp-related regulations involving cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) remain highly variable from state to state, leading to further complications associated with commodity trading. New developments in hemp industry is the opportunity factor. University of Connecticut researchers published a 2010 report stating that hemp biodiesel has a high conversion efficiency of around 97 per cent.

The regional analysis of global Hemp Pulp market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. In 2018 the Asia Pacific market represented the largest share. This dominance is attributed to the extensive textile and paper industry production and consumption of hemp fiber. In the Asia Pacific region, the booming market for cosmetics and personal care products and the legalization of industrial hemp in food supplements are estimated to drive market growth. The European region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR due to an increase in the consumption of hemp seeds as food and their full use in other foods such as smoothies, yogurt, cereals and bars, mostly in Germany and Netherlands. Legalization of industrial hemp in the European region is expected to drive the industrial hemp market in the coming years

Major market player included in this report are:

Celesa

Crane & Co

Cheney Pulp

Schweitzer-Mauduit International

PureHemp

Natural Emphasis, Ltd

Hempco

Ecofibre

Hemp Inc.

GenCanna

HempFlax BV

Konoplex Group

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Tobacco Industry

Food Industry

Electrical & Electronic Industry

Medical & Cosmetics

Bank notes & Security Papers

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Hemp Pulp Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

