Global Naturally Healthy Beverages in Russia Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Naturally healthy products benefitted from the COVID-19 pandemic as more Czech consumers began to take care of their health and moved towards healthier products during lockdown. This trend was reflected in the dynamic growth in retail volume consumption of NH high fibre sweet biscuits, NH high fibre baked goods, NH sour drinks and NH high fibre breakfast cereals. NH High fibre sweet biscuits are usually made with whole grains and contain high quantities of fruit, nuts and seeds, thereby appealin…
Euromonitor International’s Naturally Healthy Packaged Food in Czech Republic report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: NH Cereal Bars, NH Dairy, NH Fruit and Nut Bars, NH Fruit Snacks, NH High Fibre Food, NH Honey, NH Nuts, Seeds and Trail Mixes, NH Olive Oil, NH Rice.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Contents
Naturally Healthy Packaged Food in the Czech Republic
Euromonitor International
January 2021
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Concerns about wellbeing in 2020 see naturally healthy products get a boost
NH high fibre pasta records strong growth as consumers stockpile wholesome staples during lockdown
New product development is limited in 2020 as players remain wary of economic outlook
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Private label will penetrate many categories in naturally healthy packaged food over the forecast period
E-commerce sales will grow as Czech consumers continue shopping from home
Healthier lifestyle trend favours high fibre foods in the future
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of NH Packaged Food by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of NH Packaged Food by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of NH Packaged Food: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of NH Packaged Food: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Distribution of NH Packaged Food by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 6 Forecast Sales of NH Packaged Food by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 7 Forecast Sales of NH Packaged Food by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on health and wellness
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
….continued
