Recycled Elastomers Market Report with Key Player Landscape and Their Market Entry Strategies, Marketing Channels, Market Dynamics, Trends, Opportunities, Drivers 2020 to 2028

Global Recycled Elastomers Market Size study, By Raw Material (Styrene Butadiene Rubber, Nitrile Butadiene Rubber, Propylene Rubber, Chloroprene Rubber, Natural Rubber, Polyurethane Rubber, and Others), By Application (Medical, Agriculture, Sports Product, Playground Surfaces, Infrastructure, Home & Garden) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

Global Recycled Elastomers Market is valued approximately at USD XX million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Elastomer materials are made of polymer materials which are joined by chemical bonds and have properties of high elongation and flexibility which increases their applicability in various industries. The market growth is primarily driven by rising demand from the end user industries. The increasing investment on research and development of the eco-friendly products in the field is expected to drive the market growth in near future. For instance, in October 2019. HEXPOL TPE has launched thermoplastic elastomers under the name DRYFLEX CIRCULAR. The product launch was targeted to automotive exteriors such as mudflaps, side-steps and wheel-arch liners. The rapidly rising road and infrastructure development activities in both developed and developing nation of the world has boosted the market growth. For instance, India has a requirement of investment worth Rs 50 trillion (US$ 777.73 billion) in infrastructure by 2022 to have sustainable development in the country. The global market for recycled elastomers is experiencing a strong demand due to recent advancements in infrastructural growth around the world. Significant increase in the pace of industrial recycling goods due to strict government rules and legislation to limit carbon emissions has fueled the market for recycled elastomers. Elastomers find their use in different end-use materials beginning with rubber bands and finishing with industrial goods. Various regulatory bodies, aside from government departments, recognize the advantages associated with recycled elastomers, and are encouraging manufacturers to use recycled elastomers to produce different end-use goods. Continuous demographic growth around the world, along with increased government spending, has given a major boost to the infrastructure sector in various developed countries led to the growth of the market. The Government’s effort to improve the nation’s infrastructural outlook by constructing highways, bridges, schools, and other tourism sites has made the recycled elastomers the preferred materials among manufacturers. The strong growth in the car industry has contributed to high demand for tires due to growing per capita income and changing lifestyle. Considerable increase of tire waste has prompted the use of green and recycled products of tyres by leading tire manufacturers. However, the high processing cost involved in the manufacturing of the product result in high cost of end product which is the major restraint to the market.

The regional analysis of Global Recycled Elastomers Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. In many developing nations of the Asia Pacific region, population growth coupled with increased government spending has given the infrastructure sector a thrust, encouraging market growth over the forecast period (2020-2027) for recycled elastomers.

Major market player included in this report are:

GRP Ltd.

Liberty Tire Recycling

American Tire Recycling

West Coast Rubber Recycling

Monmouth Rubber & Plastics Corp.

J.Allcock & Sons Limited

RubberForm Recycled Products LLC.

American Recycling Center

Green Rubber One Sdn. Bsd.

Austin Rubber Company LLC

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Raw Materials:

Styrene butadiene rubber (SBR)

Nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR)

Propylene rubber (EPM, EPDM)

Chloroprene rubber

Natural rubber

Polyurethane rubber

Others

By Application:

Medical

Agriculture

Sports product

Playground surfaces

Infrastructure

Home & garden

Others

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year 20198

Forecast period 2020 to 2026

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

