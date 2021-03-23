Structural Insulated Panels Market Report with Key Player Landscape and Their Market Entry Strategies, Marketing Channels, Market Dynamics, Trends, Opportunities, Drivers 2020 to 2028

Global Structural Insulated Panels Market Size study, by Product (EPS Panel, PUR Panel, PIR Panel, Glass Wool Panel, Others), by Application (Building Wall, Building Roof, Cold Storage) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Global Structural Insulated Panels Market is valued approximately at USD 449.4 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of more than 6.1% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Structural Insulated Panels are building materials with benefits such as ease of the installation and delivery of excellent quality of construction. Properties of structural insulated panel such as light in weight, higher insulation and cost effectiveness are the factors that enhance its demand in commercial constructions. Tremendous rise has been observed in food and beverages industries majorly in emerging countries. As many food items are perishable, they are required to store at low temperature and hence the demand for cold storage accelerates which drive the market of structural insulated panels. As per Statista in 2020, food and beverage consumers increase yearly by 14% worldwide which are likely to increase in near future. Developed countries such as the US are accepting eco-friendly and greenhouse systems coupled with rising energy efficient trends and affordable housing systems which highly used structural insulated panels. For Instance: As per UN Sustainable Development Goals in 2017, from 2016-2030, about investment of 3.8% of global GDP in infrastructure development would content the growth rates. These panels are highly resistance to temperature both low and high and help in maintaining the room environment at optimal level with low electricity consumption. Further, structural insulated panels are substitute for traditional wood and steel components in construction activities. Rising awareness to decrease the use of wood considering the ecosystem and afforestation has also motivated rise in the growth of the market. However higher price of raw materials as well as increased transportation cost are the major restraining factors which impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Structural Insulated Panels market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world owing to rise in investments for private construction and construction of new residential buildings. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such increase in the construction sector and rise in demand for cold storages and ware houses due to growth in food and beverage industry would create lucrative growth prospects for the Structural Insulated Panels market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Kingspan Group plc (Ireland)

ACME Panel Company (US)

Eagle Panel Systems Inc. (US)

Foard Panel Inc (US)

Future Building of America Co (US)

Insulspan Inc. (US)

ISOPAN (US)

Lattonedil Spa Milano (Italy)

Metecno India Private Limited (India)

Romakowski GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

EPS Panel

PUR Panel

PIR Panel

Glass Wool Panel

Others

By Application:

Building Wall

Building Roof

Cold Storage

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Structural Insulated Panels Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

