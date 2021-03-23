Mercury analyzer Market Report with Key Player Landscape and Their Market Entry Strategies, Marketing Channels, Market Dynamics, Trends, Opportunities, Drivers 2020 to 2028

Global Mercury analyzer Market Size study, by Type (Cold Vapor Atomic Absorption, Cold Vapor Atomic Fluorescence), by Application (Environmental Monitoring, Food Industry Oil, Gas, and Petrochemical Industry, Healthcare Industry, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Global Mercury analyzer Market is valued approximately at USD 240.7 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 6.96 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Mercury Analyzer is used to detect mercury in water, oil, gases and other solids and sediments. Major applications for industry processes include quality control of drinking water, used in purification plant, detection of sulphuric acid and others. Mercury analyzer instruments are widely used for monitoring environmental conditions. Tremendous rise in air pollution has been observed in last decade. For Instance: As per The World bank reports in 2017, air pollution holds for 6 % of the mortality rate in the world whereas 91.3 % of global population is exposed to unhealthy air quality. Pollution control is one of the crucial aspects and initiatives are taken by government along with provision of funds which seem to increase. Stringent government regulations regarding environmental issues and monitoring environmental conditions are the key factors boosting the growth of the market. For Instance: In 2019, as per Library of Congress, Air Pollution Control Act has been redefined which states standards for fuel quality, limits on quality of substance contained in automobile fuel and improve fuel efficiency with less emission of smoke.Further, increasing industrialization leads to development of various activities, offering market growth opportunities for Mercury analyzer market. As per United Nations in 2018, Sustainable annual growth has been observed in industrialization at the rate of 7.2% due to development of regions and rise in the income levels across emerging countries like India and China. However, rise in the exports obstacles due to environmental and political issues along with rising cost of supporting system for Mercury analysis are the major factors which impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Mercury analyzer market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world due to increasing industrialization and expansion in oil and gas industry. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rise in pollution and emergence of economies such as India, Japan and China would create lucrative growth prospects for the Mercury analyzer market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Teledyne Leeman Labs, Inc. (US)

Tekran Instruments Corporation (Canada)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

PerkinElmer, Inc. (US)

Milestone Systems (US)

Analytik Jena AG(Germany)

Nippon Instruments Pvt. Ltd. (Japan)

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (Japan)

Mercury Instruments Analytical Technologies GmbH (Germany)

Lumex Instruments (Canada)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Cold Vapor Atomic Absorption

Cold Vapor Atomic Fluorescence

By Application:

Environmental Monitoring

Food Industry

Oil, Gas, and Petrochemical Industry

Healthcare Industry

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Mercury analyzer Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

