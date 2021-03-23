Global Monocrystalline Solar Cell (Mono-Si) Market Size study, by Grid Type (Grid Connected, Off-Grid), by Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Power Utilities), by Installation (Ground-Mount, Rooftop Solar PV), by Technology (Crystalline Silicon Cells, Thin Film Cells, Ultra-Thin Film Cells) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Global Monocrystalline Solar Cell (Mono-Si) Market is valued at approximately USD XXX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XXX% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

The monocrystalline silicon or single crystal silicon is the base material for silicon-based discrete components and integrated circuits utilized in entirely modern equipment, like solar cells & modules. They are usually made from cylindrical silicon ingots which are sliced into wafers. The solar cells made from monocrystalline silicon have the highest efficiency rate owing to the high purity of the silicon used. The main benefit of monocrystalline silicon-based solar cells are sleeker aesthetics and higher efficiencies. They can also perform better in extreme heat temperatures and lower light environments. Therefore, these benefits are expected to surge the demand for monocrystalline solar cells around the world. Furthermore, rising demand for solar energy power sources, favorable government initiatives for the installation of solar energy-based equipment, and growing awareness among people concerning energy security and self-sufficiency are the few factors responsible for the high CAGR of the market during the forecast period. As per the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), the residential installation of solar PV is about 2,239 MWdc (megawatts of direct current) in 2017 and is reached to almost 2,386 MWdc in 2018. Similarly, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the solar energy generation capacity of Mexico was 25MW in 2009 that is increased by almost 2,555 MW in 2018. Moreover, the recent outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide has tremendously impacted the economic growth with trade disruptions, due to the lockdown imposed by the government. Therefore, industrial and commercial establishments of solar energy temporarily shut down their business to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus. Therefore, the outbreak has a huge adverse impact on the solar energy demand and its price. However, high manufacturing & installation cost and low-performance efficiency are the few factors impeding the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Monocrystalline Solar Cell (Mono-Si) market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing number of initiatives opted by the government for the installation of solar panels, coupled with rising production capacity of generating solar energy in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the surging investment in the deployment of solar cells and growing demand for sustainable energy would create lucrative growth prospects for the Monocrystalline Solar Cell (Mono-Si) market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

First Solar, Inc.

SunPower Corporation

Suniva Inc

Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd.

Sharp Corporation

ALPS Technology Inc.

Solaris Technology Industry, Inc.

Green Brilliance Renewable Energy LLP

Trina Solar Limited

Canadian Solar Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Grid Type:

Grid Connected

Off-Grid

By Application:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Power Utilities

By Installation:

Ground-Mount

Rooftop Solar PV

By Technology:

Crystalline Silicon Cells

Thin Film Cells

Ultra-Thin Film Cells

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Monocrystalline Solar Cell (Mono-Si) Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

