Global Optical Interconnect Market Size study, by Product Type (Cable Assemblies, Optical Transceivers, Free Space Optics, Fiber and Waveguides, Silicon Photonics, PIC-Based Interconnects, Optical Engines), by Interconnect Level (Chip- & Board-Level Interconnect , Board-To-Board and Rack-Level Optical Interconnect, Metro & Long-Haul Optical Interconnect), by Fiber Mode (Multi-Mode Fiber, Single-Mode Fiber), by Application (Data Communication, Telecommunication), by End-User (Military and Aerospace, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Chemicals, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.



Global Optical Interconnect Market is valued at approximately USD 6.3 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.7% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Optical interconnect is defined as a system of transmitting signals from one part of an integrated circuit to another part through the use of light. In an integrated circuit, optical interconnect technology acts as an interface among fiber and optical equipment. This technology is increasingly used as it helps in transmitting signals from signal processing and network equipment for the exchange of digital signals to optical signals for transferring in the fiber network. Nowadays, advanced signal processing is integrated via optical interconnect technologies for managing and monitoring errors for reduced distortion in fiber optic cables. This technology often helps in improving the capacity of optical equipment while reducing the operational costs. Therefore, these factors driving the demand for optical interconnect technology all over the world. Furthermore, the rising deployment of data centers around the world, increasing demand for IoT connected devices, and growing adoption of cloud computing & big data analytics are the few factors responsible for the high CAGR of the market during the forecast period. For instance, as per the Safe at Last Inc., a non-profit organization, the total installed base of Internet of Things (IoT) devices is predicted to grow to almost 75 billion worldwide by 2025, representing a fivefold increase from 2015 (15.41 billion). This, in turn, is likely to drive the growth of the market across the globe. The recent outbreak of COVID-19 around the world has adversely affected the optical interconnect industry as the manufacturing operations are temporarily suspended to prevent the spread of this disease, thus, led to a substantial reduction in production. Besides the declining production, the ongoing pandemic has also reduced the demand for devices integrated with the optical interconnect technology, which is likely to affect the market growth in recent years. However, the high deployment cost of optical interconnect devices is one of the major restraining factors to the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Optical Interconnect market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of a large number of hyperscale datacenter, along with the rising investment on IoT technology in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027, due to escalating demand for data centers in the countries, such as China, India, and Japan.

Major market player included in this report are:

Finisar Corporation

Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Molex Inc.

Oclaro Inc.

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

Broadcom Inc.

TE Connectivity

Amphenol Corporation

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Cable Assemblies

Optical Transceivers

Free Space Optics, Fiber and Waveguides

Silicon Photonics

PIC-Based Interconnects

Optical Engines

By Interconnect Level:

Chip- & Board-Level Interconnect

Board-To-Board and Rack-Level Optical Interconnect

Metro & Long Haul Optical Interconnect

By Fiber Mode:

Multi-Mode Fiber

Single-Mode Fiber

By Application:

Data Communication

Telecommunication

By End-User:

Military and Aerospace

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Chemicals

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Optical Interconnect Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

