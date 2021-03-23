Global Automotive Brake Hose Market Size study, by Type (Rubber type, Synthetic Material type) by Application (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial vehicle, Two Wheeler) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.



Global Automotive Brake Hose Market is valued approximately USD XXX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Automotive Brake Hose are flexible tube connecting the braking pipes of adjoining vehicles. The hose carries brake fluid from brake line fixed to the cars body to the brake caliper on the wheel. The enhanced flexibility of the hose allows the wheel to move with suspension. The market growth is primarily driven by rising demand for lightweight vehicle across the globe. As per OICA, the production of Light Commercial vehicles increased by 3% in the European Union countries. As in the first quarter of 2018 the production in France was 495 thousand units which increased to 527 thousand units. Similarly, in Spain the production increased from 496 thousand units to 524 thousand in the same period. The increasing demand for better and efficient braking system is the major factor driving the market growth. Furthermore, the supportive governmental policies regarding the safety concerns of the passengers is expected to drive the market growth in near future. However, the use of liners as an alternative is the major restraint to the market. However, use of liner as an alternative impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Automotive Brake Hose market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing production in automotive and presence of major OEMs in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income coupled with changing lifestyle has increased the demand for cars in the region which would create lucrative growth prospects for the Automotive Brake Hose market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Mando America Corporation

Dana Incorporated

Avon Products Inc

Kokoku Rubber Industry Co Ltd

Meritor Inc.

AISIN U.S.A. Mfg Inc.

Harman International Industries Inc

Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc.

Hitachi Cable America Inc.

Bosch Rexroth Hydraulics

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Rubber type

Synthetic Material type

By Application:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial vehicle

Two Wheeler

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Automotive Brake Hose Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

