Global Naturally Healthy Beverages in Russia Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

After seeing slow but stable retail current value growth for most of the review period, NH packaged food has seen a far more dynamic increase in 2020. This is mainly due to rising health-consciousness as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. In particular, gut health is strongly connected with boosting the immune system, with this topic gaining particular attention in the Italian media during the outbreak, leading to an increase in the number of advertising campaigns for probiotics and dietary supp…
Euromonitor International’s Naturally Healthy Packaged Food in Italy report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: NH Cereal Bars, NH Dairy, NH Fruit and Nut Bars, NH Fruit Snacks, NH High Fibre Food, NH Honey, NH Nuts, Seeds and Trail Mixes, NH Olive Oil, NH Rice.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Contents
Naturally Healthy Packaged Food in Italy
Euromonitor International
January 2021
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Demand for immunity-boosting products stimulates growth in NH sour milk products
Sales of NH high fibre food are also boosted by the gut health trend
NH olive oil returns to growth, although polarisation of purchasing patterns is seen
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
The potential in kefir is understood by private label players
Honey players need to promote the healthy attributes of their products
Wide product range and availability set to boost sales of NH high fibre pasta
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of NH Packaged Food by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of NH Packaged Food by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of NH Packaged Food: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of NH Packaged Food: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Distribution of NH Packaged Food by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 6 Forecast Sales of NH Packaged Food by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 7 Forecast Sales of NH Packaged Food by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on health and wellness
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
….continued
