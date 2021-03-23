Greenhouse Horticulture Market Research Provides an In-Depth Analysis on the Future Growth Prospects and Market Trends Adopted by the Competitors, Market CAGR, Revenue, Market Share, Rising Trends

Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market Size study with COVID-19 impact, by Covering Material (Glass Greenhouse, Plastic Greenhouse, Others), by Application (Vegetables, Fruits, Ornamental, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market is valued approximately USD 30 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Greenhouse horticulture is the means of producing crops in an organized shelter to deliver customized provisions for growing crops. A greenhouse is built using transparent material such as glass, plastic and other materials like polyvinyl chloride, polycarbonate rigid plastic acrylic, and more. Commercial companies typically have bigger greenhouses for horticulture purpose. Greenhouses help them to protect crops from insect pests, diseases and also facilitates maintaining desirable and favorable weather conditions. Contrasted to conventional crop production techniques, greenhouse horticultural production offers a variety of benefits such as efficient use of productive resources, improve the crop quality, etc., thus enabling production of healthier crops, which is expected to drive the market growth around the world. However, the threat of COVID-19 continues to impact global economy, and the controlled-environment greenhouse industry is no exception. With the widespread of COVID-19 crisis, the industry is facing the problems of reduced production and supply disruptions. Therefore, it is crucial for greenhouse owners to invest time and resources toward developing innovative greenhouse technology for stimulating crops production in near future. Further, rising production of horticultural crops, increasing food demand, and growing government funding in support to the adoption of greenhouse are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the survey of Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare conducted in India as on 2017, it is estimated that production unit of horticulture crops is 286188 (000 MT) in 2015-16 and is expected to reach approximately 295164 (000 MT) in 2016-17. This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the demand of Greenhouse Horticulture around the world. Whereas, high soluble salts in agricultural water, and shortage of cold storage facilities are few other factors limiting the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Greenhouse Horticulture market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to high adoption of greenhouse for the horticulture crop production, followed by the unfavorable weather conditions in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027, due to rising adoption of greenhouse farming techniques and growing demand for food due to rising population in the countries such as China and India.

Major market player included in this report are:

Richel Group

Hoogendoorn Growth Management BV

Dalsem Horticultural Projects B.V.

HortiMaX B.V.

Harnois Greenhouses

PRIVA B.V.

Ceres Greenhouse Solutions

Certhon

Van der Hoeven

ORITECH Solutions

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Covering Material:

Glass Greenhouse

Plastic Greenhouse

Others

By Application:

Vegetables

Fruits

Ornamental

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

