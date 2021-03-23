Global Modular Carpet Tiles Market in Vietnam Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Carpet tile, also known as carpet squares or modular carpet, provides flexibility with style, design, and performance. It is also extremely versatile and durable, making it the perfect choice for commercial locations.

Modular carpet tile allows building owners and others to make more precise decisions about how to effectively cover floors while wasting the least amount of resources. Too many landlords, commercial building managers, and others in charge of properties end up dealing with the same old flooring choices. Modular carpet tiles bring innovation into the process of renovating flooring over a period of years, and keeping both commercial and residential buildings looking good.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Modular Carpet Tiles in Vietnam, including the following market information:

Vietnam Modular Carpet Tiles Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Vietnam Modular Carpet Tiles Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Sqm)

Vietnam Modular Carpet Tiles Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Sqm)

Top Five Competitors in Vietnam Modular Carpet Tiles Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Modular Carpet Tiles manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Modular Carpet Tiles production and consumption in Vietnam

Total Market by Segment:

Vietnam Modular Carpet Tiles Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Sqm)

Vietnam Modular Carpet Tiles Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Flexible Modular Carpet Tiles

Rigid Modular Carpet Tiles

Vietnam Modular Carpet Tiles Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Sqm)

Vietnam Modular Carpet Tiles Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Residential Use

Commercial Use

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Modular Carpet Tiles Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Modular Carpet Tiles Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Vietnam Modular Carpet Tiles Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Sqm)

Total Vietnam Modular Carpet Tiles Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Interface

Desso (Tarkett Company)

Balta Group

Milliken

Shaw Contract (Berkshire Hathaway)

Anker

Forbo Tessera

Mohawk Group

Balsan

Burmatex

Tapibel

Beaulieu

Paragon

J+J Flooring Group (Engineered Floors)

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Modular Carpet Tiles Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Vietnam Modular Carpet Tiles Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Vietnam Modular Carpet Tiles Overall Market Size

2.1 Vietnam Modular Carpet Tiles Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Vietnam Modular Carpet Tiles Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Vietnam Modular Carpet Tiles Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Modular Carpet Tiles Players in Vietnam (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Vietnam Modular Carpet Tiles Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Vietnam Modular Carpet Tiles Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Vietnam Modular Carpet Tiles Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Vietnam Modular Carpet Tiles Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Modular Carpet Tiles Companies in Vietnam, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Vietnam Manufacturers Modular Carpet Tiles Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Modular Carpet Tiles Players in Vietnam

3.8.1 List of Vietnam Tier 1 Modular Carpet Tiles Companies

3.8.2 List of Vietnam Tier 2 and Tier 3 Modular Carpet Tiles Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Vietnam Modular Carpet Tiles Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Flexible Modular Carpet Tiles

4.1.3 Rigid Modular Carpet Tiles

4.2 By Type – Vietnam Modular Carpet Tiles Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Vietnam Modular Carpet Tiles Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Vietnam Modular Carpet Tiles Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Vietnam Modular Carpet Tiles Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Vietnam Modular Carpet Tiles Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Vietnam Modular Carpet Tiles Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Vietnam Modular Carpet Tiles Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Vietnam Modular Carpet Tiles Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Vietnam Modular Carpet Tiles Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Vietnam Modular Carpet Tiles Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Residential Use

5.1.3 Commercial Use

5.2 By Application – Vietnam Modular Carpet Tiles Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Vietnam Modular Carpet Tiles Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Vietnam Modular Carpet Tiles Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Vietnam Modular Carpet Tiles Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Vietnam Modular Carpet Tiles Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Vietnam Modular Carpet Tiles Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Vietnam Modular Carpet Tiles Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Vietnam Modular Carpet Tiles Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Vietnam Modular Carpet Tiles Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Interface

6.1.1 Interface Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Interface Business Overview

6.1.3 Interface Modular Carpet Tiles Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Interface Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Interface Key News

6.2 Desso (Tarkett Company)

6.2.1 Desso (Tarkett Company) Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Desso (Tarkett Company) Business Overview

6.2.3 Desso (Tarkett Company) Modular Carpet Tiles Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Desso (Tarkett Company) Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Desso (Tarkett Company) Key News

6.3 Balta Group

6.3.1 Balta Group Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Balta Group Business Overview

6.3.3 Balta Group Modular Carpet Tiles Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Balta Group Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Balta Group Key News

6.4 Milliken

6.4.1 Milliken Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Milliken Business Overview

6.4.3 Milliken Modular Carpet Tiles Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Milliken Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Milliken Key News

6.5 Shaw Contract (Berkshire Hathaway)

6.5.1 Shaw Contract (Berkshire Hathaway) Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Shaw Contract (Berkshire Hathaway) Business Overview

6.5.3 Shaw Contract (Berkshire Hathaway) Modular Carpet Tiles Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Shaw Contract (Berkshire Hathaway) Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Shaw Contract (Berkshire Hathaway) Key News

6.6 Anker

6.6.1 Anker Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Anker Business Overview

6.6.3 Anker Modular Carpet Tiles Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Anker Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Anker Key News

6.7 Forbo Tessera

6.6.1 Forbo Tessera Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Forbo Tessera Business Overview

6.6.3 Forbo Tessera Modular Carpet Tiles Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Forbo Tessera Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Forbo Tessera Key News

6.8 Mohawk Group

6.8.1 Mohawk Group Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Mohawk Group Business Overview

6.8.3 Mohawk Group Modular Carpet Tiles Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Mohawk Group Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Mohawk Group Key News

6.9 Balsan

6.9.1 Balsan Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Balsan Business Overview

6.9.3 Balsan Modular Carpet Tiles Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Balsan Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Balsan Key News

6.10 Burmatex

6.10.1 Burmatex Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Burmatex Business Overview

6.10.3 Burmatex Modular Carpet Tiles Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Burmatex Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Burmatex Key News

6.11 Tapibel

6.11.1 Tapibel Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Tapibel Modular Carpet Tiles Business Overview

6.11.3 Tapibel Modular Carpet Tiles Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Tapibel Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Tapibel Key News

6.12 Beaulieu

6.12.1 Beaulieu Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Beaulieu Modular Carpet Tiles Business Overview

6.12.3 Beaulieu Modular Carpet Tiles Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Beaulieu Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Beaulieu Key News

6.13 Paragon

6.13.1 Paragon Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Paragon Modular Carpet Tiles Business Overview

6.13.3 Paragon Modular Carpet Tiles Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Paragon Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Paragon Key News

6.14 J+J Flooring Group (Engineered Floors)

6.14.1 J+J Flooring Group (Engineered Floors) Corporate Summary

6.14.2 J+J Flooring Group (Engineered Floors) Modular Carpet Tiles Business Overview

6.14.3 J+J Flooring Group (Engineered Floors) Modular Carpet Tiles Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 J+J Flooring Group (Engineered Floors) Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.14.5 J+J Flooring Group (Engineered Floors) Key News

6.15 Mannington Mills

6.15.1 Mannington Mills Corporate Summary

6.15.2 Mannington Mills Modular Carpet Tiles Business Overview

6.15.3 Mannington Mills Modular Carpet Tiles Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 Mannington Mills Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.15.5 Mannington Mills Key News

7 Modular Carpet Tiles Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Modular Carpet Tiles Production Capacity and Value in Vietnam, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Vietnam Modular Carpet Tiles Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Vietnam Modular Carpet Tiles Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Vietnam Modular Carpet Tiles Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Modular Carpet Tiles Manufacturers in Vietnam

7.2.1 Vietnam Key Local Modular Carpet Tiles Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Vietnam Key Local Modular Carpet Tiles Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Vietnam Key Local Modular Carpet Tiles Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Modular Carpet Tiles Production Sold in Vietnam and Sold Other Than Vietnam by Manufacturers

7.3 Modular Carpet Tiles Export and Import in Vietnam

7.3.1 Vietnam Modular Carpet Tiles Export Market

7.3.2 Vietnam Modular Carpet Tiles Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Vietnam Modular Carpet Tiles Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Modular Carpet Tiles Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Modular Carpet Tiles Distributors and Sales Agents in Vietnam

10 Conclusion

….Continued

