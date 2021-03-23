Vacuum Interrupter Market driver and restrain: Business Analysis, Scope, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Demand, Overview, Forecast 2020 to 2028

Global Vacuum Interrupter Market Size study with COVID-19 impact, by Rated Voltage (0 15 kV. 15 30 kV and Above 30 kV), End-user (Utilities, Oil & gas, Mining Sector, Transportation sector and Others), by Application (Circuit Breaker, Load Break switch, Recloser, Contactor, Tap Charger and Others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Global Vacuum Interrupter Market is valued approximately USD 2.60 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.49% over the forecast period 2020-2027. The vacuum interrupter is an electric switch which is used to interrupt the current flow while a fault detected in current passage line. It is a kind of circuit breaker where the arc quenching takes place in a vacuum medium. The vacuum interrupter encompasses a steel arc chamber in the center symmetrically arranged ceramic insulator and the pressure inside the chamber is kept below 0.01 pascal. Due to such essential features it has massive application in power and electronics industry. The global outbreak of COVID-19 adversely affected the growth of market due to slow down in supply of essential raw materials and power generation units due to lockdown in various economies. Whereas, the rapid growth in urbanization and industrialization results in massive demand for energy and power and therefore, escalate the demand for vacuum interrupted to control and detect the flow of power. For instance: as per Statistics, over 4.05 billion people live in urban areas in 2016 and the population increased to over 4.13 billion in 2017. In addition, expansion of transmission & distribution networks is driving the market growth. Moreover, risks associated with device malfunction is the factor hampering the growth of market.

The regional analysis of global Vacuum Interrupter market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rapid growth in urbanization and industrialization. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as upgrade & modernization of aging infrastructure for safe & secure electrical distribution systems would create lucrative growth prospects for the Vacuum Interrupter market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Eaton

Siemens AG

Crompton Greaves Limited

Shaanxi Baoguang Vacuum Electric Device Co. Ltd.

Meidensha Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

Wuhan Feite Electric Co., Ltd.

Chengdu Xuguang Electronics Co., Ltd.

Shaanzi Joyelectric International Co., Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Rated Voltage:

015 kV

1530 kV

Above 30 kV

By End-user:

Utilities

Oil & Gas

Mining Sector

Transportation Sector

Others

By Application:

Circuit Breaker

Load Break switch

Recloser

Contactor

Tap Charger

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Vacuum Interrupter Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

