Global Naturally Healthy Beverages in Russia Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Retail value sales of the NH packaged food category was somewhat positively impacted by the pandemic, but retail value sales of NH high fibre food in particular drove sales of this category in 2020. Many Danes stockpiled these products in March at the start of the first lockdown in 2020 resulting in increased retail value growth. Particularly, NH high fibre sweet biscuits saw significant growth in 2020 as an increased number of Danes worked from home. However, the popularity of home baking had a…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1369023-naturally-healthy-packaged-food-in-denmark

Euromonitor International’s Naturally Healthy Packaged Food in Denmark report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-textural-food-ingredients-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2026-2021-03-12

Product coverage: NH Cereal Bars, NH Dairy, NH Fruit and Nut Bars, NH Fruit Snacks, NH High Fibre Food, NH Honey, NH Nuts, Seeds and Trail Mixes, NH Olive Oil, NH Rice.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Naturally Healthy Packaged Food market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-outbreak-global-civil-helicopter-mro-industry-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2026-2021-03-09-10175214

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Naturally Healthy Packaged Food in Denmark

Euromonitor International

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Consumers stockpile NH high fibre food before lockdown but home baking trend affects category negatively

NH honey positively affected by the pandemic due to its versatile and healthy nature

NH high fibre breakfast cereals benefit from entire households being home in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Heightened consumer interest in health and naturalness will persist beyond the pandemic

NH honey will lose its place of importance as other trends such as sustainability returns over the forecast period

NH high fibre breakfast cereals sales set to grow as consumers refocus on healthy lifestyles

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of NH Packaged Food by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of NH Packaged Food by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of NH Packaged Food: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of NH Packaged Food: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Distribution of NH Packaged Food by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Forecast Sales of NH Packaged Food by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 7 Forecast Sales of NH Packaged Food by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on health and wellness

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105