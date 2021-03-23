Air Charter Services Market driver and restrain: Business Analysis, Scope, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Demand, Overview, Forecast 2020 to 2028

Global Air Charter Services Market Size study with COVID-19 impact, by Type (Private Charter Services, Business Charter Services), by Application (Charter Passenger, Charter Freight) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

Global Air Charter Services Market is valued approximately USD 26.6 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4% over the forecast period 2020-2027. An unplanned flight that is not a part of a usual airline routing is a charter flight. With the charter flight, a user can rent an all-inclusive aircraft and determine on the arrival/departure locations times as per the requirement. In contrast with the scheduled flights, the seats of charter flights can be bought exclusively by a charter company or tour operators as a part of certain travel package. Also, travelers can hire a whole charter for a group (or an individual). It offers services for air transit for cargo as well as passengers over routine channels and on a regular schedule. Growing demand for cargo charters, rise in number of high net worth individuals, innovative additions to charter service portals, and increasing new-generation commercial aircraft procurement are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, China-based Beijing Daxing International Airport is recently under construction and is expected to be functional by the year 2019. The new airport plans inclusive of 7 runways in the future to accommodate 620,000 flights and 100 million passengers in respect to each year. This factor would boost the demand for Air Charter Services around the world. However, the outbreak of COVID-19 and the strict actions implemented by the government on the movement of people, goods & services have far more severe impact on the aerospace industry thus, affecting the need for air charter services therefore, hampering the market growth in the recent year. In addition, high maintenance cost is also the major factor limiting the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Air Charter Services market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increased ease in access to private aircraft as well as popularity of the air charters market in this region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027, due to the presence of large number of high-net worth individual, along with increase in number of airports in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

VistaJet

Luxaviation Group

Air Partner plc

TMC Jets

Jet Aviation AG

Corporate Flight Management Inc.

Delta Private Jets Inc.

Gama Aviation

Deer Jet Co, Ltd

GlobeAir

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Private Charter Services

Business Charter Services

By Application:

Charter Passenger

Charter Freight

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Air Charter Services Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

