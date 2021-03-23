Automotive Linear Positions Sensors Market driver and restrain: Business Analysis, Scope, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Demand, Overview, Forecast 2020 to 2028

Global Automotive Linear Positions Sensors Market Size study, by Type (Chassis, Powertrain, Vehicle body), Vehicle Type (High-end, Mid-end, Low-end, Electric), by Application (Engine, Power Transmission, Gear Box, Steering, Pedals, Others), by End-Use (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027
WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.
Global Automotive Linear Positions Sensors Market is valued at approximately USD 1.6 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.2% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Automotive linear position sensors are primarily used in vehicles to examine the component position in respect of its reference point. They can be used to determine the seat position, pedal position, steering wheel position, and the position of several knobs, valves, and actuators. These sensors also allow the occupant of the vehicle to take essential action corresponding to the signal of the sensor. Further, these sensors develop numerous technologies to examine the position of automotive components & systems, such as optical reflection or imaging, hall-effect sensors, and wiper-arm potentiometers. Further, increasing production & sales of passenger & commercial vehicles, rising technological development in the automotive industry via automation and digitization, and surging investment for the development of advanced and technical products are the few factors responsible for the high CAGR of the market during the forecast period. According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), in 2019, there were around 67.1 million units of passenger cars produced around the world, representing an increase of 65.7 million units from 2013. This, in turn, is expected to strengthen the market growth all over the world. Although, the recent outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has been affecting badly to the countries across the globe, due to which the overall sensor, control, and automation industry is adversely affecting. While, the capital investments in the automation sector are lethargic before the COVID-19 crisis, and presently, they are expected to be postponeded for at least a year. Therefore, this factor is negatively influencing the demand for automotive linear position sensors in the recent year. However, the high cost of the automotive position sensor impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.
The regional analysis of the global Automotive Linear Positions Sensors market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rapid technological advancements in the automotive position sensor, coupled with the presence of a significant number of market players in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027, due to the growing production & sales of passenger car and electric vehicle in the region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Analog Devices, Inc.
Bosch Sensortec GmbH
Bourns, Inc.
Continental AG
CTS Corporation
Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.
Infineon Technologies AG
NXP Semiconductors
Sensata Technologies
Stoneridge, Inc.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Chassis
Powertrain
Vehicle body
By Vehicle Type:
High-end
Mid-end
Low-end
Electric
By Application:
Engine
Power Transmission
Gear Box
Steering
Pedals
Others
By End-Use:
Passenger Vehicle
Commercial Vehicle
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year 2017, 2018
Base year 2019
Forecast period 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Automotive Linear Positions Sensors Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
