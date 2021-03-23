Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market driver and restrain: Business Analysis, Scope, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Demand, Overview, Forecast 2020 to 2028

Global Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market Size study, by Type (Murine Antibodies, Chimeric Antibodies, Humanized Antibodies), by Therapies (Bevacizumab (Avastin), Rituximab (Rituxan), Trastuzumab (Herceptin), Cetuximab (Erbitux), Panitumumab (Vectibix), Others), by Application (Breast Cancer, Blood Cancer, Liver Cancer, Brain Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Global Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market is valued at approximately USD 41.3 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.3% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Cancer monoclonal antibodies is a type of laboratory-produced molecules which is being serve as substitute antibodies that can improve, restore, or simulate the immune system’s raid on cancer cells. They are primarily intended to bind to antigens which are usually more in the amount on the surface of cancer cells than healthy cells. They can be used in the treatment of several types of cancer, including brain cancer, breast cancer, lung cancer, melanoma, and many more, thus accelerating the growth of cancer monoclonal antibodies market around the world. Further, increasing prevalence of cancer, rising investments & funding in research & development of genomic studies, and technological enhancements in genetic sequencing and target gene selection are the few factors responsible for the high CAGR of the market during the forecast period. Cancer is the one of the major causes of death around the world. According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), in 2018, there were around 17.0 million new cancer cases and 9.5 million cancer deaths registered throughout the world. Also, the prevalence of cancer around the world is expected to grow to almost 27.5 million new cancer cases and 16.3 million cancer deaths by the year 2040. This, in turn, is expected to augment the demand for cancer monoclonal antibodies around the world. Amidst the COVID-19 outbreak around the world, the pharma industry is more concerned about the development of the COVID-19 vaccine, thus, R&D efforts for cancer monoclonal antibodies is substantially decline. Though, the demand for cancer monoclonal antibodies is not affecting, and it is high as much as before the COVID-19 crisis. Therefore, the market will boost at a significant rate in the upcoming years. However, stringent regulatory guidelines and long duration of R&D with rising failures in clinical trials are the few factors impeding the market growth during the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing cases of cancer among people, along with the rising government expenditure for infection control and management in the region. Whereas, North America is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising government funding for cancer research & technology, followed by the availability of a significant number of market players would create lucrative growth prospects for the Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Amgen Inc.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Genmab AS

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Johnson & Johnson

Novartis AG

Merck & Co., Inc

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Murine Antibodies

Chimeric Antibodies

Humanized Antibodies

By Therapies:

Bevacizumab (Avastin)

Rituximab (Rituxan)

Trastuzumab (Herceptin)

Cetuximab (Erbitux)

Panitumumab (Vectibix)

Others

By Application:

Breast Cancer

Blood Cancer

Liver Cancer

Brain Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

