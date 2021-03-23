Cannabis Infused Edible Products Market driver and restrain: Business Analysis, Scope, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Demand, Overview, Forecast 2020 to 2028

Global Cannabis Infused Edible Products Market Size study with COVID-19 impact, by Product Type (Food, Beverages), by Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience stores, Specialist stores, Online stores, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

Global Cannabis Infused Edible Products Market is valued approximately USD XXX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XXX% over the forecast period 2020-2027. A cannabis infused edible products is a food product that includes cannabinoids, particularly tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). Now a days, the utilization of cannabis-based foods & beverages is getting immense popularity as they offer several health benefits, including from healing insomnia, to seizures, inflammation, anxiety and chronic pain. There are over 100 distinct types of cannabinoids are accessible in the market among them tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD) are the two extremely used cannabis. THC-dominant edibles are mostly used for medical and recreational purposes. Amidst the COVID-19 crisis, many industries are facing extreme difficulties due to the measures being undertaken to prevent the widespread of the novel coronavirus, but the cannabis industry is having a breakthrough moment. Since it is beneficial for COVID-19s respiratory effects, thus state and local governments gradually accepting the value and benefits of medicinal cannabis. Thus, this factor is expected to strengthen the demand for cannabis infused edible products. Furthermore, legalizing of recreational cannabis in various countries, escalating demand of cannabis-based wellness drink, along with rising disposable income of the consumers and improving living standards are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. or instance, For instance, in 2018, the government of Canada has endorsed the consumption of cannabis among adults and is also criticized to authorize the use of cannabis fortified edibles by October 2019. Also, the consumption of cannabis has been legalized across the countries of South and Central America, and Africa. This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the demand of cannabis infused edible products around the world. However, fluctuating prices of raw materials and the shortage of supplying high-quality cannabis in various countries are the major factor constraining the market growth during the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Cannabis Infused Edible Products market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the lifting of bans on consumption of cannabis in the production of food and beverages followed by the growth of food & beverage sector in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Kiva Confections

Charlotte’s Web

Cannabinoid Creations

Dixie Elixirs

Sprig

Botanic Labs.

Bhang Corporation

Mentor Capital

VCC BRANDS

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Food

Beverages

By Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience stores

Specialist stores

Online stores

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Cannabis Infused Edible Products Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

