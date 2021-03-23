Global Modular Carpet Tiles Market in Japan Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Carpet tile, also known as carpet squares or modular carpet, provides flexibility with style, design, and performance. It is also extremely versatile and durable, making it the perfect choice for commercial locations.

Modular carpet tile allows building owners and others to make more precise decisions about how to effectively cover floors while wasting the least amount of resources. Too many landlords, commercial building managers, and others in charge of properties end up dealing with the same old flooring choices. Modular carpet tiles bring innovation into the process of renovating flooring over a period of years, and keeping both commercial and residential buildings looking good.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Modular Carpet Tiles in Japan, including the following market information:

Japan Modular Carpet Tiles Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Japan Modular Carpet Tiles Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Sqm)

Japan Modular Carpet Tiles Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Sqm)

Top Five Competitors in Japan Modular Carpet Tiles Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Modular Carpet Tiles manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Modular Carpet Tiles production and consumption in Japan

Total Market by Segment:

Japan Modular Carpet Tiles Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Sqm)

Japan Modular Carpet Tiles Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Flexible Modular Carpet Tiles

Rigid Modular Carpet Tiles

Japan Modular Carpet Tiles Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Sqm)

Japan Modular Carpet Tiles Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Residential Use

Commercial Use

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Modular Carpet Tiles Market Competitors Revenues in Japan, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Modular Carpet Tiles Market Competitors Revenues Share in Japan, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Japan Modular Carpet Tiles Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Sqm)

Total Japan Modular Carpet Tiles Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Interface

Desso (Tarkett Company)

Balta Group

Milliken

Shaw Contract (Berkshire Hathaway)

Anker

Forbo Tessera

Mohawk Group

Balsan

Burmatex

Tapibel

Beaulieu

Paragon

J+J Flooring Group (Engineered Floors)

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Modular Carpet Tiles Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Japan Modular Carpet Tiles Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Japan Modular Carpet Tiles Overall Market Size

2.1 Japan Modular Carpet Tiles Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Japan Modular Carpet Tiles Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Japan Modular Carpet Tiles Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Modular Carpet Tiles Players in Japan (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Japan Modular Carpet Tiles Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Japan Modular Carpet Tiles Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Japan Modular Carpet Tiles Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Japan Modular Carpet Tiles Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Modular Carpet Tiles Companies in Japan, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Japan Manufacturers Modular Carpet Tiles Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Modular Carpet Tiles Players in Japan

3.8.1 List of Japan Tier 1 Modular Carpet Tiles Companies

3.8.2 List of Japan Tier 2 and Tier 3 Modular Carpet Tiles Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Japan Modular Carpet Tiles Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Flexible Modular Carpet Tiles

4.1.3 Rigid Modular Carpet Tiles

4.2 By Type – Japan Modular Carpet Tiles Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Japan Modular Carpet Tiles Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Japan Modular Carpet Tiles Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Japan Modular Carpet Tiles Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Japan Modular Carpet Tiles Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Japan Modular Carpet Tiles Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Japan Modular Carpet Tiles Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Japan Modular Carpet Tiles Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Japan Modular Carpet Tiles Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Japan Modular Carpet Tiles Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Residential Use

5.1.3 Commercial Use

5.2 By Application – Japan Modular Carpet Tiles Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Japan Modular Carpet Tiles Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Japan Modular Carpet Tiles Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Japan Modular Carpet Tiles Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Japan Modular Carpet Tiles Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Japan Modular Carpet Tiles Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Japan Modular Carpet Tiles Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Japan Modular Carpet Tiles Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Japan Modular Carpet Tiles Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Interface

6.1.1 Interface Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Interface Business Overview

6.1.3 Interface Modular Carpet Tiles Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Interface Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Interface Key News

6.2 Desso (Tarkett Company)

6.2.1 Desso (Tarkett Company) Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Desso (Tarkett Company) Business Overview

6.2.3 Desso (Tarkett Company) Modular Carpet Tiles Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Desso (Tarkett Company) Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Desso (Tarkett Company) Key News

6.3 Balta Group

6.3.1 Balta Group Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Balta Group Business Overview

6.3.3 Balta Group Modular Carpet Tiles Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Balta Group Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Balta Group Key News

6.4 Milliken

6.4.1 Milliken Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Milliken Business Overview

6.4.3 Milliken Modular Carpet Tiles Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Milliken Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Milliken Key News

6.5 Shaw Contract (Berkshire Hathaway)

6.5.1 Shaw Contract (Berkshire Hathaway) Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Shaw Contract (Berkshire Hathaway) Business Overview

6.5.3 Shaw Contract (Berkshire Hathaway) Modular Carpet Tiles Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Shaw Contract (Berkshire Hathaway) Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Shaw Contract (Berkshire Hathaway) Key News

6.6 Anker

6.6.1 Anker Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Anker Business Overview

6.6.3 Anker Modular Carpet Tiles Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Anker Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Anker Key News

6.7 Forbo Tessera

6.6.1 Forbo Tessera Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Forbo Tessera Business Overview

6.6.3 Forbo Tessera Modular Carpet Tiles Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Forbo Tessera Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Forbo Tessera Key News

6.8 Mohawk Group

6.8.1 Mohawk Group Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Mohawk Group Business Overview

6.8.3 Mohawk Group Modular Carpet Tiles Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Mohawk Group Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Mohawk Group Key News

6.9 Balsan

6.9.1 Balsan Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Balsan Business Overview

6.9.3 Balsan Modular Carpet Tiles Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Balsan Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Balsan Key News

6.10 Burmatex

6.10.1 Burmatex Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Burmatex Business Overview

6.10.3 Burmatex Modular Carpet Tiles Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Burmatex Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Burmatex Key News

6.11 Tapibel

6.11.1 Tapibel Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Tapibel Modular Carpet Tiles Business Overview

6.11.3 Tapibel Modular Carpet Tiles Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Tapibel Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Tapibel Key News

6.12 Beaulieu

6.12.1 Beaulieu Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Beaulieu Modular Carpet Tiles Business Overview

6.12.3 Beaulieu Modular Carpet Tiles Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Beaulieu Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Beaulieu Key News

6.13 Paragon

6.13.1 Paragon Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Paragon Modular Carpet Tiles Business Overview

6.13.3 Paragon Modular Carpet Tiles Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Paragon Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Paragon Key News

6.14 J+J Flooring Group (Engineered Floors)

6.14.1 J+J Flooring Group (Engineered Floors) Corporate Summary

6.14.2 J+J Flooring Group (Engineered Floors) Modular Carpet Tiles Business Overview

6.14.3 J+J Flooring Group (Engineered Floors) Modular Carpet Tiles Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 J+J Flooring Group (Engineered Floors) Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.14.5 J+J Flooring Group (Engineered Floors) Key News

6.15 Mannington Mills

6.15.1 Mannington Mills Corporate Summary

6.15.2 Mannington Mills Modular Carpet Tiles Business Overview

6.15.3 Mannington Mills Modular Carpet Tiles Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 Mannington Mills Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.15.5 Mannington Mills Key News

7 Modular Carpet Tiles Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Modular Carpet Tiles Production Capacity and Value in Japan, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Japan Modular Carpet Tiles Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Japan Modular Carpet Tiles Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Japan Modular Carpet Tiles Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Modular Carpet Tiles Manufacturers in Japan

7.2.1 Japan Key Local Modular Carpet Tiles Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Japan Key Local Modular Carpet Tiles Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Japan Key Local Modular Carpet Tiles Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Modular Carpet Tiles Production Sold in Japan and Sold Other Than Japan by Manufacturers

7.3 Modular Carpet Tiles Export and Import in Japan

7.3.1 Japan Modular Carpet Tiles Export Market

7.3.2 Japan Modular Carpet Tiles Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Japan Modular Carpet Tiles Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Modular Carpet Tiles Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Modular Carpet Tiles Distributors and Sales Agents in Japan

10 Conclusion

….Continued

