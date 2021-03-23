Medical Automation Market 2020-Advancement & Development in the Automation Technology|Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthcare, Intuitive Surgical., Stryker, Danaher, Medtronic

Latest Research Study on Global Medical Automation Market published by DBMR, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. This report presents an in-depth assessment of the Medical Automation including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. A comprehensive Medical Automation market research report contains fundamental, secondary and advanced information related to the global status and trend, market size, sales volume, market share, growth, future trends analysis, segment and forecasts from 2020 – 2028. This report provides major statistics on the market status of global and regional manufacturers and is a helpful source of assistance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Download Exclusive Sample (350 Pages PDF) Report: To Know the Impact of COVID-19 on this Industry @https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-medical-automation-market&Ab

DBMR Analyses the Medical automation Market to account to USD 150.48 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.3% in the forecast period. Increasing automation in cancer diagnostic for early cancer detection is expected to create new opportunity for the market.

Advancement & development in the automation technology and rising demand for accuracy & reproducibility is expected to enhance the market growth. Some of the factors such as increasing government initiatives to enhance medical automation, high labor cost to enhance pharmacy automation, increasing investment by various manufacturers to enhance automated medical devices and rising cases of chronic diseases are the factors which will affect the growth of this market. Some of the factors such as strict regulatory procedure delays product launches and implementation of high tax on medical devices is the factor which is restraining the growth of the market.

This Medical Automation Market 2020 Report encompasses an infinite knowledge and information on what the market's definition, classifications, applications, and engagements are and also explains the drivers and restraints of the market which is obtained from SWOT analysis. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, price, cost, revenue and gross margins.

The Segments and Sub-Section of Medical Automation Market are shown below:

By Application (Diagnostics & Monitoring, Therapeutics, Lab & Pharmacy Automation, Medical Logistics & Training)

By End- Users (Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers, Pharmacies, Research Labs & Institutes, Home/Ambulatory Care Settings & Others)

List of Companies Profiled in the Medical Automation Market Report are:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

Medtronic

Tecan Trading AG

Intuitive Surgical.

Stryker

Danaher

Swisslog Holding AG

Parata Systems

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Asahi Kasei Corporation.

Omnicell, Inc.

Beckman Coulter, Inc

….

The key topics that have been explained in this Medical Automation market report include market definition, market segmentation, key developments, competitive analysis and research methodology.

Medical Automation Market-Geographical Segment

North America (Canada, United States & Mexico)

Europe (Germany, the United Kingdom, BeNeLux, France, Russia & Italy)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India & Southeast Asia)

South America (Argentina, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Etc.)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria & South Africa)

Global Medical Automation Market Scope and Market Size

Medical automation market is segmented of the basis of application and end- users. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on application, the medical automation market is segmented into diagnostics & monitoring, therapeutics, lab & pharmacy automation and medical logistics & training. Diagnostic & monitoring segment is divided into automated imaging, point-of-care testing (POCT) and automated image analysis. Automated imaging is further divided into automated radiography, automated fluoroscopy, automated microscopy and capsule endoscopy.

Therapeutic segment is divided into non-surgical automation and surgical automation. Non-surgical automation market is divided into defibrillators and automated medication systems. Defibrillators segment is divided into implantable cardioverter defibrillators, automated external defibrillators and wearable defibrillators. Automated medication systems are divided into implantable drug pumps and wearable drug pumps. Surgical automation segment is further divided into surgical robots, intraoperative imaging, surgical navigation, intelligent operating rooms and surgical simulators. Intraoperative imaging is divided into intraoperative computed tomography (ICT) Scanners, intraoperative magnetic resonance imaging (IMRI) and intraoperative ultrasound imaging (IOUS).

Lab and pharmacy segment is divided into lab automation and pharmacy automation. Lab automation segment is divided into automated liquid handling systems, microplate readers, stand-alone robots, automated storage & retrieval systems and software & informatics. Pharmacy automation is divided into automated medication dispensing systems, automated packaging & labeling systems and automated medication compounding systems.

Medical logistics & training is segmented into logistic automation and trainers. Logistic automation segment is divided into automated hospital pickup & delivery systems and hospital asset/patient/staff tracking systems. The automated hospital pickup & delivery systems is further divided into pneumatic tube systems and automated guided vehicles. Hospital asset/patient/staff tracking systems is divided into radio-frequency identification and real-time locating systems.

Based on end- users, the medical automation market is segmented into hospitals and diagnostic centers, pharmacies, research labs & institutes and home/ambulatory care settings & others

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Medical Automation Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Medical Automation market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Medical Automation Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Medical Automation

Chapter 4: Presenting the Medical Automation Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2010-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Medical Automation market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2027).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Medical Automation Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

