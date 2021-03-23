Global Naturally Healthy Beverages in Russia Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

COVID-19 had a negative impact on naturally healthy and it was the only health and wellness packaged food that registered a value decline in 2020, with most other products area being largely unaffected by COVID-19. Naturally healthy experienced higher price rises than other product areas. Also, the decline was largely due to the largest product, NH fibre bread, suffering a value decline of almost a fifth. Bread in general is sold through artisanal channels and this channel was affected by COVID-…
Euromonitor International’s Naturally Healthy Packaged Food in Chile report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: NH Cereal Bars, NH Dairy, NH Fruit and Nut Bars, NH Fruit Snacks, NH High Fibre Food, NH Honey, NH Nuts, Seeds and Trail Mixes, NH Olive Oil, NH Rice.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Contents
Naturally Healthy Packaged Food in Chile
Euromonitor International
January 2021
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
NH honey benefits from COVID-19, due to its natural immune boosting properties
Artisanal producers lead
Private label gaining value share in NH rice
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
If economy suffers, naturally healthy could gain value share
Naturally healthy remains underdeveloped
Getting messaging right is very important in NH cereal bars
CATEGORY DATA
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on health and wellness
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
….continued
