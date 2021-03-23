Immunotherapy Drugs Market Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Sales, Opportunities, and Market Forecast 2020 to 2028

Global Immunotherapy Drugs Market Size study with COVID-19 Impact, by Type (Monoclonal Antibodies, Checkpoint Inhibitors, Interferons & Interleukins and Other Immunotherapies), by Therapeutic Area (Cancer, Autoimmune & Inflammatory Diseases, Infectious Diseases and Others), by End-User (Hospitals, Clinics and Others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Global Immunotherapy Drugs Market is valued approximately USD 146.8 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Immunotherapy drugs are used to enhance the immunity of human body, the drug stimulates the immune system of the body and generate an immune response aiding the production of antibodies that are produced against antigen to kill the cancerous or tumor cells. Immunotherapy Drugs is being highly demanded for enhancing the immune system during the coronavirus pandemic across the world. Furthermore, cancer immunotherapy community is poised to contribute to the current fight against COVID-19. The increasing adoption of immunotherapy drugs over conventional treatment regimens, rising prevalence of cancer and autoimmune & infectious diseases and increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies and biosimilars are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance: as per American Cancer Society, more than 15.5 million cancer cases were reported in January 2016. Later 1.7 million new cases diagnosed in 2018 at U.S. Moreover, the rising advancements in immunotherapy drugs and other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: in April 2018, Europe based Roche Holdings AG launched monoclonal antibody atezolizumab used for the treatment of small cell lung cancer in India. Whereas, timeline issues, side-effects, and manufacturing complexities are the major factors restraining the growth of global Immunotherapy Drugs market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Immunotherapy Drugs market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the increasing prevalence of cancer and autoimmune diseases, rising demand for safer cancer therapies, increasing number of approvals from the FDA, and the introduction of favorable reimbursement policies. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Roche Holding AG

Pfizer Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis International AG

Johnson & Johnson

Sanofi S.A.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

AbbVie Inc.

Amgen Inc.

C.H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Co.. KG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

by Type:

Monoclonal Antibodies

Checkpoint Inhibitors

Interferons & Interleukins

Other Immunotherapies

by Therapeutic Area:

Cancer

Autoimmune & Inflammatory Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Others

By End-User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Immunotherapy Drugs Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

