Linerless Labels Market Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Sales, Opportunities, and Market Forecast 2020 to 2028

Global Linerless Labels Market Size study with COVID-19 Impact, by Composition (Facestock, Adhesive and Topcoat), by Product (On-Premises And Cloud), by Printing Technology (Primary and Variable information print), by Printing Ink (Water-based, Solvent-based, UV curable and Others), by End-Use Industry (Food, Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Retail, Home & personal care and Others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027
Global Linerless Labels Market is valued approximately USD 1.6 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.1 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. The linerless label are pressure sensitive labels because they do not have backing paper and have release coating applied to the face of the label which allows to be wound on a roll without the adhesive sticking to the label below it. It is a mono web product with silicone (release coating) on one side and adhesive on the other. Also it is commonly used in food markets such as fresh produce and ready meals, meat, fish , poultry etc. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Linerless Labels market is facing challenges because of temporary shutdown of manufacturing and distribution channel across the world. The rise in demand for packed food and beverages, increasing demand for sustainable labels and for logistic applications and rise in demand for consumer durables encourages the growth of Linerless Labels Market. Furthermore, the rising advancements and other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: 0n 5th September 2019, R.R Donnelley & Sons Company has expanded its label manufacturing platform with addition of a 26 linerless press, manufactured by ETI Converting Equipment. However, fluctuating raw material prices and stringent government regulations is the major factor restraining the growth of global Linerless Labels market during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Linerless Labels Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising domestic demand for packaged food, and increase in consumption of beverages. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.
Major market player included in this report are:
3M Company
CCL Industries Inc.
R.R Donnelley & Sons Company
Avery Dennison Corporation
Multi-Color Corporation
Coveris Holdings S.A
Sato Holdings Corporation
Skanem SA
Hub Labels, Inc.
Gipako
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Composition:
Facestock
Adhesive
Topcoat
Product:
Primary
Variable information print
By Printing Technology:
Flexographic
Digital
Offset
Letterpress
Others
By Printing Ink:
Water-based
Solvent-based
UV curable
Others
By End-Use Industry:
Food
Beverage
Pharmaceutical
Retail
Home & personal care
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year 2017, 2018
Base year 2019
Forecast period 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Linerless Labels Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
