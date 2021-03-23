Body Control Module Market Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Sales, Opportunities, and Market Forecast 2020 to 2028

Global Body Control Module Market Size study with COVID-19 impact, by Type (CAN Bus and LIN Bus), Vehicle Type (Passenger car, Commercial car and Electric vehicle), by Application (Interior and Exterior) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Global Body Control Module Market is valued approximately at USD 23.59 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.10% over the forecast period 2020-2027. The body control module plays essential role in vehicles. It is a processor-based power distributer component that is used to control electric system in vehicles. The body control modules gain input from numerous sensors mounted on vehicles component and provide outputs through powerful microprocessors. Its major functions are controlling power windows, immobilize system, power mirror, air conditioner and several other functions. Due to such advancement in vehicles and growing production of automotive across the globe is driving the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturer (OICA), The production of passenger cars accounted for around 73.45 million units in the year 2017 as compared to 72.10 million units in the year 2016 in the global scenario. Similarly, the production of commercial vehicles accounted for around 23.84 million units in the year 2017 as compared to 22.87 million units in the year 2016. Whereas, the global outbreak of COVID-19 adversely affected the growth of market. Many economies across the globe announced lockdowns to maintain social distancing and avoiding corona spread which leads to the shutdown of manufacturing units of automotive industries. Therefore, slower manufacturing of automotive due to the COVID-19 pandemic will challenge the market growth. Moreover, introduction of self-driven vehicles can create a lucrative opportunity for the market growth. However, programming of body control module is hampering the market growth.

The regional analysis of global Body Control Module market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising adoption of luxury vehicles in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as growing sales and manufacturing of electric vehicles in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Body Control Module market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Aptiv Plc

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co.

Infineon Technologies Ag

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Robert Bosch Gmbh

Texas Instruments incorporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Controller Area Network (CAN) bus

Local Interconnect Network (LIN) bus

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger car

Commercial car

Electric vehicle

By Application:

Interior

Exterior

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Body Control Module Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

