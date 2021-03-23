Power Distribution Unit Market Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Sales, Opportunities, and Market Forecast 2020 to 2028

Global Power Distribution Unit Market Size study with COVID-19 impact, by Type (Metered, Switched, Monitored, Automatic Transfer Switch, Hot Swap, Dual Circuit and Basic), Phase (Single Phase and Three phases), by Power rating (Up to 120 V, 120 240 V, 240 400 V and Above 400 V), by End-user (Telecom & It, BFSI, Healthcare, Energy, Manufacturing & Processing Industry, Government & Defense and Automotive) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027
WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.
Global Power Distribution Unit Market is valued approximately USD 3.70 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.10% over the forecast period 2020-2027. The power distribution unit or main distribution unit is a device widely used for distribution of electric power, which is designed and fitted with multiple outputs to do so. It has a commendable role in data center to supply electricity to computers and networking equipment. It resolves the problems associated with data centers regarding power protection and management solution, and further helps in improving efficiency, uptime, and growth of data centers. The global pandemic of COVID-19 favorably affected the growth of market. The data centers and communication infrastructure industries are expected to rise in upcoming period in COVID-19 period with strategic investment made to support the increased network traffic and data usage for remote working while the time phase of lockdown. The rising growth of data centers coupled with efficient spending by information technology industry on data centers across the globe is the factors driving the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: as per Statista, the global number of data centers are 8.4 million in 2017 where information technology industry is projected to spend over USD 208 billion till 2020 globally, therefore there will be increase in the growth of data centers and adoption of power distribution units in it across the globe. Whereas, strong growth from enterprises shift toward cloud application is the factor creating a lucrative thrust to the market growth over the forthcoming period. However, complex wiring system with increasing number of power distribution units is the factor restraining the market growth.
The regional analysis of global Power Distribution Unit market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the due to the rapid growth in commercial sector and data centers in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising concern over power stability for uninterrupted business operations would create lucrative growth prospects for the Power Distribution Unit market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Schneider Electric
Legrand
Eaton
Vertiv
Cisco Systems
ABB
Tripp Lite
Panduit
ATEN
Delta Electronics
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Metered
Switched
Monitored
Automatic Transfer Switch
Hot Swap
Dual Circuit
Basic
By Phase:
Single phase
Three phases
By Power rating:
Up to 120 V
120240 V
240400 V
Above 400 V
By End-user:
Telecom & It
BFSI
Healthcare
Energy
Manufacturing & Processing Industry
Government & Dfense
Automotive
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year 2017, 2018
Base year 2019
Forecast period 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Power Distribution Unit Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
