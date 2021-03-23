Global Military Aircraft Market in US Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

A military aircraft is any fixed-wing or rotary-wing aircraft that is operated by a legal or insurrectionary armed service of any type.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Military Aircraft in US, including the following market information:

US Military Aircraft Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

US Military Aircraft Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

US Military Aircraft Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Top Five Competitors in US Military Aircraft Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Military Aircraft manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Military Aircraft production and consumption in US

Total Market by Segment:

US Military Aircraft Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

US Military Aircraft Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Combat Aircraft

Non-combat Aircraft

Military aircraft are divided into combat aircraft and non-combat aircraft. In 2018, the latter accounted for a large share of the market, about 56.58%

US Military Aircraft Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

US Military Aircraft Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Search and Rescue

National Defense

Military Exercises

The most popular area for military aircraft is search and rescue, at about 54 %. Military exercises came second，occupied 28.5% in 2018.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Military Aircraft Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Military Aircraft Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)

Total US Military Aircraft Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)

Total US Military Aircraft Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Lockheed Martin

AVIC

Boeing

Airbus

United Aircraft Corporation

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Leonardo SpA

Embraer

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Korea Aerospace Industries

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Military Aircraft Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 US Military Aircraft Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: US Military Aircraft Overall Market Size

2.1 US Military Aircraft Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 US Military Aircraft Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 US Military Aircraft Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Military Aircraft Players in US (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top US Military Aircraft Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 US Military Aircraft Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 US Military Aircraft Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 US Military Aircraft Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Military Aircraft Companies in US, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 US Manufacturers Military Aircraft Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Military Aircraft Players in US

3.8.1 List of US Tier 1 Military Aircraft Companies

3.8.2 List of US Tier 2 and Tier 3 Military Aircraft Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – US Military Aircraft Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Combat Aircraft

4.1.3 Non-combat Aircraft

4.2 By Type – US Military Aircraft Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – US Military Aircraft Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – US Military Aircraft Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – US Military Aircraft Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – US Military Aircraft Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – US Military Aircraft Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – US Military Aircraft Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – US Military Aircraft Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – US Military Aircraft Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – US Military Aircraft Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Search and Rescue

5.1.3 National Defense

5.1.4 Military Exercises

5.2 By Application – US Military Aircraft Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – US Military Aircraft Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – US Military Aircraft Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – US Military Aircraft Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – US Military Aircraft Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – US Military Aircraft Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – US Military Aircraft Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – US Military Aircraft Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – US Military Aircraft Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Lockheed Martin

6.1.1 Lockheed Martin Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Lockheed Martin Business Overview

6.1.3 Lockheed Martin Military Aircraft Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Lockheed Martin Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Lockheed Martin Key News

6.2 AVIC

6.2.1 AVIC Corporate Summary

6.2.2 AVIC Business Overview

6.2.3 AVIC Military Aircraft Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 AVIC Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.2.5 AVIC Key News

6.3 Boeing

6.3.1 Boeing Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Boeing Business Overview

6.3.3 Boeing Military Aircraft Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Boeing Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Boeing Key News

6.4 Airbus

6.4.1 Airbus Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Airbus Business Overview

6.4.3 Airbus Military Aircraft Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Airbus Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Airbus Key News

6.5 United Aircraft Corporation

6.5.1 United Aircraft Corporation Corporate Summary

6.5.2 United Aircraft Corporation Business Overview

6.5.3 United Aircraft Corporation Military Aircraft Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 United Aircraft Corporation Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.5.5 United Aircraft Corporation Key News

6.6 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

6.6.1 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Business Overview

6.6.3 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Military Aircraft Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Key News

6.7 Leonardo SpA

6.6.1 Leonardo SpA Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Leonardo SpA Business Overview

6.6.3 Leonardo SpA Military Aircraft Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Leonardo SpA Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Leonardo SpA Key News

6.8 Embraer

6.8.1 Embraer Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Embraer Business Overview

6.8.3 Embraer Military Aircraft Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Embraer Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Embraer Key News

6.9 Kawasaki Heavy Industries

6.9.1 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Business Overview

6.9.3 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Military Aircraft Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Key News

6.10 Korea Aerospace Industries

6.10.1 Korea Aerospace Industries Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Korea Aerospace Industries Business Overview

6.10.3 Korea Aerospace Industries Military Aircraft Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Korea Aerospace Industries Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Korea Aerospace Industries Key News

6.11 Pilatus Aircraft

6.11.1 Pilatus Aircraft Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Pilatus Aircraft Military Aircraft Business Overview

6.11.3 Pilatus Aircraft Military Aircraft Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Pilatus Aircraft Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Pilatus Aircraft Key News

7 Military Aircraft Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Military Aircraft Production Capacity and Value in US, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 US Military Aircraft Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 US Military Aircraft Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 US Military Aircraft Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Military Aircraft Manufacturers in US

7.2.1 US Key Local Military Aircraft Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 US Key Local Military Aircraft Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 US Key Local Military Aircraft Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Military Aircraft Production Sold in US and Sold Other Than US by Manufacturers

7.3 Military Aircraft Export and Import in US

7.3.1 US Military Aircraft Export Market

7.3.2 US Military Aircraft Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for US Military Aircraft Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Military Aircraft Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Military Aircraft Distributors and Sales Agents in US

10 Conclusion

….Continued

