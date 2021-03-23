Global Material Handling Machines Market in South Korea Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Material handling machines is an engineering field that is centered on the design of equipment used for the handling of dry materials. Advanced bulk material handling systems feature integrated bulk storage (silos), conveying (mechanical or pneumatic), and discharge.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Material Handling Machines in South Korea, including the following market information:

South Korea Material Handling Machines Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

South Korea Material Handling Machines Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

South Korea Material Handling Machines Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in South Korea Material Handling Machines Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Material Handling Machines manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Material Handling Machines production and consumption in South Korea

Total Market by Segment:

South Korea Material Handling Machines Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

South Korea Material Handling Machines Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Mobile Material Handling Machines

Crawler Material Handling Machines

Electric Material Handling Machines

Bucket Wheel Excavator

Stacker cum Reclaimer

Ship Loader and Unloader

Rope Shovel

Crawler Cranes

By type, mobile material handling machines account the largest proportion, accounting for 23.85% in 2019.

South Korea Material Handling Machines Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

South Korea Material Handling Machines Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Ports and Terminals

Construction

Mining

Forestry & Agriculture

Others

Divided into four categories according to the application, of which construction account the largest proportion, accounting for 37.54% in 2019.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Material Handling Machines Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Material Handling Machines Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)

Total South Korea Material Handling Machines Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total South Korea Material Handling Machines Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

TRF Limited (TATA Group)

Liebherr

Hitachi Construction Machinery

Terex Corporation

Techint

Taiyuan Heavy Machinery Group

Sanyhi

Thyssenkrupp

L＆H Industrial

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

SENNEBOGEN Maschinenfabrik GmbH

IHI Transport Machinery

Yichao Technology

Elecon Engineering Company

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Material Handling Machines Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 South Korea Material Handling Machines Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: South Korea Material Handling Machines Overall Market Size

2.1 South Korea Material Handling Machines Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 South Korea Material Handling Machines Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 South Korea Material Handling Machines Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Material Handling Machines Players in South Korea (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top South Korea Material Handling Machines Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 South Korea Material Handling Machines Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 South Korea Material Handling Machines Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 South Korea Material Handling Machines Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Material Handling Machines Companies in South Korea, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 South Korea Manufacturers Material Handling Machines Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Material Handling Machines Players in South Korea

3.8.1 List of South Korea Tier 1 Material Handling Machines Companies

3.8.2 List of South Korea Tier 2 and Tier 3 Material Handling Machines Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – South Korea Material Handling Machines Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Mobile Material Handling Machines

4.1.3 Crawler Material Handling Machines

4.1.4 Electric Material Handling Machines

4.1.5 Bucket Wheel Excavator

4.1.6 Stacker cum Reclaimer

4.1.7 Ship Loader and Unloader

4.1.8 Rope Shovel

4.1.9 Crawler Cranes

4.2 By Type – South Korea Material Handling Machines Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – South Korea Material Handling Machines Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – South Korea Material Handling Machines Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – South Korea Material Handling Machines Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – South Korea Material Handling Machines Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – South Korea Material Handling Machines Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – South Korea Material Handling Machines Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – South Korea Material Handling Machines Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – South Korea Material Handling Machines Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – South Korea Material Handling Machines Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Ports and Terminals

5.1.3 Construction

5.1.4 Mining

5.1.5 Forestry & Agriculture

5.1.6 Others

5.2 By Application – South Korea Material Handling Machines Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – South Korea Material Handling Machines Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – South Korea Material Handling Machines Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – South Korea Material Handling Machines Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – South Korea Material Handling Machines Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – South Korea Material Handling Machines Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – South Korea Material Handling Machines Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – South Korea Material Handling Machines Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – South Korea Material Handling Machines Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 TRF Limited (TATA Group)

6.1.1 TRF Limited (TATA Group) Corporate Summary

6.1.2 TRF Limited (TATA Group) Business Overview

6.1.3 TRF Limited (TATA Group) Material Handling Machines Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 TRF Limited (TATA Group) Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.1.5 TRF Limited (TATA Group) Key News

6.2 Liebherr

6.2.1 Liebherr Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Liebherr Business Overview

6.2.3 Liebherr Material Handling Machines Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Liebherr Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Liebherr Key News

6.3 Hitachi Construction Machinery

6.3.1 Hitachi Construction Machinery Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Hitachi Construction Machinery Business Overview

6.3.3 Hitachi Construction Machinery Material Handling Machines Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Hitachi Construction Machinery Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Hitachi Construction Machinery Key News

6.4 Terex Corporation

6.4.1 Terex Corporation Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Terex Corporation Business Overview

6.4.3 Terex Corporation Material Handling Machines Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Terex Corporation Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Terex Corporation Key News

6.5 Techint

6.5.1 Techint Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Techint Business Overview

6.5.3 Techint Material Handling Machines Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Techint Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Techint Key News

6.6 Taiyuan Heavy Machinery Group

6.6.1 Taiyuan Heavy Machinery Group Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Taiyuan Heavy Machinery Group Business Overview

6.6.3 Taiyuan Heavy Machinery Group Material Handling Machines Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Taiyuan Heavy Machinery Group Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Taiyuan Heavy Machinery Group Key News

6.7 Sanyhi

6.6.1 Sanyhi Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Sanyhi Business Overview

6.6.3 Sanyhi Material Handling Machines Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Sanyhi Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Sanyhi Key News

6.8 Thyssenkrupp

6.8.1 Thyssenkrupp Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Thyssenkrupp Business Overview

6.8.3 Thyssenkrupp Material Handling Machines Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Thyssenkrupp Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Thyssenkrupp Key News

6.9 L＆H Industrial

6.9.1 L＆H Industrial Corporate Summary

6.9.2 L＆H Industrial Business Overview

6.9.3 L＆H Industrial Material Handling Machines Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 L＆H Industrial Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.9.5 L＆H Industrial Key News

6.10 Kawasaki Heavy Industries

6.10.1 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Business Overview

6.10.3 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Material Handling Machines Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Key News

6.11 SENNEBOGEN Maschinenfabrik GmbH

6.11.1 SENNEBOGEN Maschinenfabrik GmbH Corporate Summary

6.11.2 SENNEBOGEN Maschinenfabrik GmbH Material Handling Machines Business Overview

6.11.3 SENNEBOGEN Maschinenfabrik GmbH Material Handling Machines Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 SENNEBOGEN Maschinenfabrik GmbH Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.11.5 SENNEBOGEN Maschinenfabrik GmbH Key News

6.12 IHI Transport Machinery

6.12.1 IHI Transport Machinery Corporate Summary

6.12.2 IHI Transport Machinery Material Handling Machines Business Overview

6.12.3 IHI Transport Machinery Material Handling Machines Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 IHI Transport Machinery Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.12.5 IHI Transport Machinery Key News

6.13 Yichao Technology

6.13.1 Yichao Technology Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Yichao Technology Material Handling Machines Business Overview

6.13.3 Yichao Technology Material Handling Machines Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Yichao Technology Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Yichao Technology Key News

6.14 Elecon Engineering Company

6.14.1 Elecon Engineering Company Corporate Summary

6.14.2 Elecon Engineering Company Material Handling Machines Business Overview

6.14.3 Elecon Engineering Company Material Handling Machines Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 Elecon Engineering Company Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.14.5 Elecon Engineering Company Key News

6.15 Bevcon Wayors

6.15.1 Bevcon Wayors Corporate Summary

6.15.2 Bevcon Wayors Material Handling Machines Business Overview

6.15.3 Bevcon Wayors Material Handling Machines Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 Bevcon Wayors Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.15.5 Bevcon Wayors Key News

7 Material Handling Machines Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Material Handling Machines Production Capacity and Value in South Korea, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 South Korea Material Handling Machines Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 South Korea Material Handling Machines Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 South Korea Material Handling Machines Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Material Handling Machines Manufacturers in South Korea

7.2.1 South Korea Key Local Material Handling Machines Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 South Korea Key Local Material Handling Machines Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 South Korea Key Local Material Handling Machines Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Material Handling Machines Production Sold in South Korea and Sold Other Than South Korea by Manufacturers

7.3 Material Handling Machines Export and Import in South Korea

7.3.1 South Korea Material Handling Machines Export Market

7.3.2 South Korea Material Handling Machines Source of Imports

….Continued

