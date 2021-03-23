UV Light Curable Adhesives Market 2021-2026 : Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity

Overview Of UV Light Curable Adhesives Industry 2021-2026:

The UV Light Curable Adhesives Market Report a detailed study of different aspects of the Global Market. The report offers detailed coverage of UV Light Curable Adhesives industry and main market trends. UV-Curable Adhesives is a adhesives in which ultraviolet light and visible light is used to initiate a photochemical reaction.

UV adhesives are produced using a variety of resins such as acrylic, polyurethane, silicone, epoxy and others. Among these the high bond strength provided by acrylic makes it the most widely accepted and used product type. Acrylic not only offers optical clarity, but is low in price. Adhesives based on acrylic resins are known for durability, strength, low maintenance, resistance to chemicals, etc. With the growing demand from the automotive and industrial end-users, the market for UV-cured adhesives is to grow through the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Lead the UV-Curable Adhesives Market. Growth in disposable income, and higher per capita expenditure on social and cultural factors are a few factors fueling up the demand in the Asia-Pacific market. Also, there is a rise in the government funding for public welfare in the region. The recent advancements in the adhesives technologies are aiding automobile manufacturers in the production of lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles. Furthermore, it has been observed that during new car assessment programs and crash tests, vehicles bonded with adhesives perform better, compared to welded vehicles, as they do not affect the substrate used in the automobile assembly. This is further increasing the use of UV-curable adhesives in the automotive sector.

The Top key vendors in UV Light Curable Adhesives Market include are:- 3M, BASF, DowDupont, Arkema, H.B. Fuller, Henkel, Sika, Permabond, Panacol-Elosol GmbH, Cartell, DELO Industrial Adhesives, Dymax Corporation, Epoxy Technology,, Others and Also Covered Regional Players

Major Product Types covered are:

Silicone

Acrylic

Polyurethane

Epoxy

Others

Major Applications of UV Light Curable Adhesives covered are:

Medical

Automotive

Furniture

Packaging

Electrical & Electronics

Others

Region wise performance of the UV Light Curable Adhesives industry

This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

