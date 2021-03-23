Aerospace Plastic Flame Retardant Market Report – Professional Analysis By 2026 (Impact of COVID-19)

Overview Of Aerospace Plastic Flame Retardant Industry 2021-2026:

Flame retardants are a class of auxiliaries that inhibit the combustibility of polymers. They are mostly compounds of Group V, VII and III elements of the Periodic Table of the Elements; in particular, compounds of phosphorus, bromine, chlorine, gallium and aluminum. There are two types of flame retardants, additive and reactive. Additive flame retardants are mainly phosphate esters and halogenated phosphates, halogenated hydrocarbons, antimony oxides, and aluminum hydroxides. The advantages are easy to use and adaptable. However, due to the added amount of 10% to 30%, often affect the performance of plastics. Reactive flame retardants are actually monomers containing flame-retardant elements, so they have little effect on plastic properties. Common reactive flame retardants such as halogenated anhydrides for polyesters, tetrabromobisphenol A for epoxy resins, and phosphorus-containing polyols for polyurethanes.

The Global Aerospace Plastic Flame Retardant Market is estimated to reach. Increasing demand for plastics, because of lesser airframe weight and fuel savings is expected to drive market growth. Rising air traffic and evolving security standards will also have a positive influence.

Plastics are widely used in aerospace decks, wings, airframes, cabins, rotor blades, cushion foams and other interior components. High performance engineered products such as glass reinforced plastics (GRP), polyimides, polycarbonates and even epoxies are rapidly gaining importance over conventional materials.

Major companies operating in the worldwide aerospace plastic flame retardant market are RTP Company, Albemarle Corporation, Huber Engineered Materials, and Chemtura Corporation. Most leading participants are largely integrated along the value chain.

Aerospace Plastic Flame Retardant Market competition by top manufacturers as follow: Huber Engineered Materials, Clariant Corporation, RTP Company, Chemtura, Ciba, Italmatch, Albemarle, Sinochem, DIC Corporation, Royal DSM, Israel Chemicals, Rio Tinto, Solvay, BASF,, Others and Also Covered Regional Players

The Type Coverage in the Market are:

Antimony Oxide

Aluminum Trihydrate

Organophosphates/Phosphorous

Boron Compounds

Market Segment by Applications, covers:



Cfrp

Grp

Polycarbonate

Thermoset Polyimides

Acetal/Pom

Epoxies

Polyphthalamide (PPA)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

