Global Naturally Healthy Beverages in Russia Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Naturally healthy beverages recorded slower retail value growth in 2020, with the majority of areas also registering negative retail volume growth. However, NH hot drinks registered a rise in both value and volume sales, driven largely by NH tea. Here, NH fruit/herbal tea recorded a rise in retail value sales growth, with NH green tea reversing its previous negative growth from 2019. In the context of an emphasis on health and wellbeing in the face of COVID-19, demand for fruit/herbal tea and gr…

Euromonitor International’s Naturally Healthy Beverages in Russia report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: NH Hot Drinks, NH Soft Drinks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Naturally Healthy Beverages in Russia

Euromonitor International

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

NH tea drives sales of NH hot drinks amid slower overall growth for naturally healthy beverages in 2020

Economic and financial uncertainty hit demand for NH fruit/vegetable juice in 2020

Value share growth for leading players in 2020 amid continued fragmentation

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Focus on health and wellness set to drive demand for naturally healthy beverages

NH fruit/herbal tea set to benefit from status as a healthy and non-caffeinated alternative

Strong focus on price will remain key to continued growth over the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of NH Beverages by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of NH Beverages by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of NH Beverages: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of NH Beverages: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Distribution of NH Beverages by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Forecast Sales of NH Beverages by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 7 Forecast Sales of NH Beverages by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on health and wellness

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

….continued

