Corrosion Coupons Market (By Type and Applications ): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)

With repair and maintenance constantly increasing due to corrosion, there has been growing demand for corrosion coupons that can easily measure the corrosivity of a system. Corrosion coupons accurately determine the corrosion of metals under various service conditions. When the corrosion coupon is exposed to environment/other service conditions, weight loss analysis is done to determine mils per year (MPY) corrosion rates. Corrosion monitoring is critical with respect to maintenance and repair costs and material failure. By evaluating the mils per year, the corrosion rate and the life expectancy of the material can be determined. The corrosion coupon is made of the same material, alloy or similar chemical configuration. Corrosion coupons provide an indication of the corrosion status and the type of deposits existing in the pipeline or system. Corrosion coupons are a popular method of internal corrosion monitoring.

There has been increasing demand from end users to extend the life of existing pipeline structures and to run them at higher capacity. High corrosion rate has led to failure of many systems. Thus, the need for corrosion coupons for corrosion monitoring is higher than ever.

The major factor driving the growth of global corrosion coupons market is the significant rise in demand from the oil and gas industry. The corrosion coupons are used to monitor the corrosivity of systems in all stages upstream, midstream and downstream.

Key Competitors of the Global Corrosion Coupons Market are:

Cosasco, Emerson Process Management, Caproco, Honeywell International, Alabama Speciality Products, Metex, Brown Corrosion Services, Crystal Industrial Syndicate,, Others and Also Covered Regional Players

Major Product Types covered are:

Scale Coupons

Cylindrical Coupons

Flat Coupons

Disc Coupons

Rod Coupons

Major Applications of Corrosion Coupons covered are:

Oil And Gas

Water Treatment

Chemical Industry

Laboratory Testing

Machinery

Power Generation

Paper And Pulp

Others

Regional Corrosion Coupons Market (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries):-

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

