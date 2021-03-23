Foam Blowing Agents Market (By Type and Applications ): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)

According to a new research report titled Foam Blowing Agents Market Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast by 2021 – 2026

This has brought along several changes in This report also covers the impact of COVID-19 on the global market.

The latest report on the Foam Blowing Agents Market 2021 industry takes a closer look at the value chain assessment for the forecast period, 2021 to 2026.

The blowing agent is a chemical substance that is used in generating a gas to expand rubber, plastics, and ceramics to create foam. Blowing agents are used to impart features such as low weight, heat insulation, sound absorbency, permeability, elasticity, electrical insulation, excellent textures, wood grain, and shock absorbency. Blowing agents are used in the production of various types of foam such as rigid extruded polystyrene (XPS) foam, rigid PUR foam, and flexible PUR foams.

The HC segment accounted for the major shares of this market. HC foams are used in various applications including commercial refrigeration, cold storage, food processing, chill cabinets, and vending machines. With increasing use of HC in PU foams for various end-user industries including automotive, appliances, construction, flooring, and furnishing the segment will continue to account for the major shares of the foam blowing agents market throughout the next few years.

The PU segment will contribute to the highest revenue shares of this market. Owing to it properties such as high recyclability, clean incineration for pollutant filtration, and minimum wastage, there is an increasing demand for PU from the bedding and furniture and construction industries. The rising urban population in the emerging economies in APAC and the growing need for automotive components, will fuel the growth of the market in this segment.

Global Foam Blowing Agents market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2026, with a Double Number CAGR between 2021 and 2026.

Key Competitors of the Global Foam Blowing Agents Market are:

Exxon Mobil Corporation, E. I. du Pont, Solvay, Arkema, Honeywell International, Daikin Industries, LANXESS, AkzoNobel, The Chemours Company, Haltermann GmBH, The Linde Group, Haitai Chemical, ZEON Corporation, Sinochem Group,, Others and Also Covered Regional Players

The ‘Global Foam Blowing Agents Market Research Report’ is a comprehensive and informative study on the current state of the Global Foam Blowing Agents Market industry with emphasis on the global industry. The report presents key statistics on the market status of the global Foam Blowing Agents market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Major Product Types covered are:

Hydrocarbons (HC)

Hydrofluorocarbons (HFC)

Hydrofluoroolefins (HFO)

Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFC)

Others

Major Applications of Foam Blowing Agents covered are:

Polyurethane (PU) Foams

Polystryene (PS) Foams

Polyoleofins (PO) Foams

Others

Regional Foam Blowing Agents Market (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries):-

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

The research report studies the past, present, and future performance of the global market. The report further analyzes the present competitive scenario, prevalent business models, and the likely advancements in offerings by significant players in the coming years.

Key Questions answered by the Report

What will be the growth rate of the Global Foam Blowing Agents Market 2021 for the forecast period 2021 to 2026?

What will be the market size during this estimated period?

What will be the growth areas within the market space and where should the participant focus to gain maximum ROI?

Who are the prominent industries players dominating the Global Foam Blowing Agents Market and what are their business strategies to stay ahead in the competition against their rivals?

What are kind of challenges hindering the development of the industry worldwide?

Competitive landscape of the Global Foam Blowing Agents Market

What are the opportunities business owners can rely upon to earn more profits and stay competitive during the estimated period?

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards Global Foam Blowing Agents market performance

