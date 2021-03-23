Infusion Pump Market Is Growing Rapidly

Infusion Pump Market Overview 2021 – 2026

The rising technology in Infusion Pump Market is also depicted in this research report. The report offers detailed coverage of Infusion Pump industry and main market trends. An infusion pump is a medical device that is used in healthcare facilities to provide control, accuracy, and precision in the delivery of fluids such as drugs, nutrients, and blood to patients during treatment. Infusion pumps should deliver the fluids at a proper rate and dose to avoid complications.

On the basis of end user, the infusion pumps market is segmented into hospitals, home care settings, ambulatory care settings, and academic & research institutes. The hospitals segment dominated the market in 2019. The large share of this end-user segment is mainly attributed to the strong financial capabilities of hospitals for purchasing high-priced infusion devices, large patient pool, and the availability of trained professionals to operate infusion pumps.

In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of this market. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023. Factors such as the rising geriatric population, growing incidence of chronic diseases, increased accessibility to advanced healthcare facilities, rising healthcare spending, rapidly improving health insurance sector, growing demand for advanced technologies, and expansion of private-sector hospitals to rural areas are fueling the demand for infusion devices in the APAC region. However, frequent product recalls of infusion pumps, stringent regulatory requirements for new products, and the increasing adoption of refurbished infusion pumps are restraining the growth of this market to a certain extent.

Key Competitors of the Global Infusion Pump Market are: Becton, Dickinson, B. Braun Melsungen, Baxter, Fresenius Kabi, ICU Medical, Medtronic, Moog, Smiths Medical, Terumo, Roche Diagnostics, Halyard Health, Mindray Medical, Micrel Medical Devices, Insulet,, Others and Also Covered Regional Players

Historical data available in the report elaborates on the development of the Infusion Pump on national, regional and international levels. Infusion Pump Market Research Report presents a detailed analysis based on the thorough research of the overall market, particularly on questions that border on the market size, growth scenario, potential opportunities, operation landscape, trend analysis, and competitive analysis.

Major Product Types covered are:

Volumetric Infusion Pumps

Syringe Infusion Pumps

Insulin Infusion Pumps

Ambulatory Infusion Pumps

Enteral Infusion Pumps

Patient-controlled Analgesia (PCA) Infusion Pumps

Implantable Infusion Pumps

Major Applications of Infusion Pump covered are:

Hospitals

Home Care Settings

Ambulatory Care Settings

Academic and Research Institutes

This study report on global Infusion Pump market throws light on the crucial trends and dynamics impacting the development of the market, including the restraints, drivers, and opportunities.

The fundamental purpose of Infusion Pump Market report is to provide a correct and strategic analysis of the Infusion Pump industry. The report scrutinizes each segment and sub-segments presents before you a 360-degree view of the said market.

Market Scenario:

The report further highlights the development trends in the global Infusion Pump market. Factors that are driving the market growth and fueling its segments are also analyzed in the report. The report also highlights on its applications, types, deployments, components, developments of this market.

