Global Hemostatic Wound Dressing Market Opportunity Assessment, Market Challenges, Key vendor analysis, Vendor landscape 2026||Medical Devices Business Services, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Medtronic, Axio Biosolutions

Global hemostatic wound dressing market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Technological advancement in healthcare industry and increasing product approvals are the factor for the growth of this market.

The Hemostatic Wound Dressing market research report is an erudite research manual which covers in-depth analysis of Hemostatic Wound Dressing market. It uses supreme research tools and techniques to predict the future trends and to get better understanding of the overall Hemostatic Wound Dressing market. The report highlights key players and organizations existing in the market to help the readers to understand the level of competition. Alongside, the Hemostatic Wound Dressing report performs segmentation of the complex Hemostatic Wound Dressing to get a detailed comprehension of various decisive factors which affects market growth rate.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the hemostatic wound dressing market are Baxter, Stryker, CryoLife, BD, Medical Devices Business Services, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Medtronic, Axio Biosolutions Pvt Ltd, Aesculap, Inc., chitotech, ARGON MEDICAL, Tricol Biomedical, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, SAMYANG BIOPHARMACEUTICALS CORPORATION, SAM Medical, CuraMedical B.V., Z-Medica, LLC, and others

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2018, Axio announced that they have received US FDA clearance for their hemostatic dressing – Axiostat. This specially designed for comfort and faster healing to the patients suffering from chronic wound, such as diabetic foot ulcers, skin abrasions, and others. This new solution has the ability to stop bleeding in just two to three minutes after its application

In May 2014, Z Medica announced they are going to acquire Novacol a Class III resorbable hemostatic product from TAUREON. The main aim of the acquisition is to expand the product reach in the different country and strengthen their position. This will also help the company to enhance their portfolio and provide more effective and safe products to the healthcare industry

Market Drivers

Rising aging population will drive the market growth

Increasing adoption of hemostatic agents will also accelerate the growth of this market

Growing surgical procedures will also enhance the market growth

Increasing R&D activities initiated by government will also drive the growth of this market

Market Restraints

Using hemostatic wound dressing can cause heat inflammation, redness, and irritation on skin; this factor can restrain the market growth

Rising usage of surgical staples will restrict the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global Hemostatic Wound Dressing Market

Hemostatic Wound Dressing Market By Type

Thrombin based Hemostats

Gelatin Hemostats

Combination Hemostats

Collagen based Hemostats

Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose Hemostats

Hemostatic Wound Dressing Market By Application

Trauma

Cardiovascular Surgery

General Surgery

Plastic Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Neurosurgery

Hemostatic Wound Dressing Market By End-User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Tactical Combat Casualty Care Centers

Hemostatic Wound Dressing Market By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

