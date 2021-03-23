Global Freight and Logistics Market Forecast to 2027 – A.P.Moller-Maersk, C.H.Robinson, CEVALogistics, DBSchenker, DeutschePostAG, DSVPanalpinaA/S

Freight and logistics refer to the movement of material and goods from one place to another by airway, roadway, waterway, and railway. Rapid growth in the e-commerce sector and the increasing trend of online shopping influence the growth of the freight and logistics market. Growing population result in the increasing production capacities and rising consumption of various products are also positively impacting on the growth of the freight and logistics market during the forecast period.

The need for transportation of goods and material from point of origin to point of consumption to meet requirements is driving the growth of the freight and logistics market. Growing trade activities of the developing economies, rise in trade-related agreements and logistics infrastructure coupled with the advancement in information technology and transportation sector are the major factor contributing to the growth of the freight and logistics market. Rapid industrialization and increasing focus on fast delivery and supply chain are expected to boom the growth of the freight and logistics market.

The “Global Freight and Logistics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Freight and logistics industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview freight and logistics market with detailed market segmentation by type, function, end-user, and geography. The global freight and logistics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading freight and logistics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the freight and logistics market.

The Major Players Covered in Global Freight and Logistics Market are A.P.Moller-Maersk, C.H.Robinson, CEVALogistics, DBSchenker, DeutschePostAG, DSVPanalpinaA/S, GEODIS, Kuehne+NagelInternationalAG, NipponExpressCo.,Ltd., UnitedParcelService(UPS)

The Global Freight and Logistics Market by Type, by Application are shown below:

COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type (Airways, Railways, Roadways, Waterways); Function (Inventory Management, Packaging, Warehousing, Transportation, Distribution, Others); End-user (Energy and Utilities, Retail, Manufacturing and Construction, Healthcare, Trade and Transportation, IT and Telecom, Others) and Geography

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Freight and Logistics Market

The COVID-19 outbreak, which began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019, has spread at a fast pace worldwide. The global factory shutdowns, travel bans, and border lockdowns, to combat and contain the outbreak, have impacted every industry and economy worldwide. The majority of the manufacturing plants are either temporarily shut or operating with minimum staff; due to which the Freight and Logistics and related components are disrupted. Additionally, the demand for frozen foods has been showcasing a slowdown since the outbreak of COVID-19 in the countries

Key vendors engaged in the Freight and Logistics market and covered in this report:

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Freight and Logistics market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Freight and Logistics market segments and regions.

Researchers also carry out a comprehensive analysis of the recent regulatory changes and their impact on the competitive landscape of the industry. The research assesses the recent progress in the competitive landscape including collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, acquisitions, and mergers, as well as investments in the sector for research and development.

Further, in the research report, the following points are included along with an in-depth study of each point:

* Production Analysis– Production is analyzed with respect to different regions, types, and applications. Here, the price analysis of various Market key players is also covered.

* Sales and Revenue Analysis– Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the global market. Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

* Supply and Consumption– In continuation of sales, this section studies the supply and consumption of the Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part.

* Other analyses– Apart from the information, trade and distribution analysis for the Market, contact information of major manufacturers, suppliers and key consumers are also given. Also, SWOT analysis for new projects and feasibility analysis for new investment are included.

Important Key questions answered in Freight and Logistics market report:

What will the market growth rate, Overview, and Analysis by Type of Freight and Logistics in 2027?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in Freight and Logistics market?

What is Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope and price analysis of top Manufacturers Profiles?

Who Are Opportunities, Risk, and Driving Force of Freight and Logistics market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers.

Who are the key manufacturers in space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin, and Market Share

What are the opportunities and threats faced by manufacturers in the global market?

Table of Content:

Chapter1. Executive Summary

Chapter2. Research Methodology

Chapter3. Market Outlook

Chapter4. Global Freight and Logistics Market Overview, By Type

Chapter5. Global Freight and Logistics Market Overview, By Application

Chapter6. Global Freight and Logistics Market Overview, By Region

Chapter7. Company Profiles

