Global Home Furnishing Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Global Home Furnishing Market is valued approximately at USD 728.5 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.2% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Due to the government protocols to stay at home due to COVID-19 pandemic, the market is facing challenges, such as manufacturing sector as well as supply chain by distributer is at halt. The home furnishing industry are the companies that manufactures furniture, floor coverings, wall coverings, non-upholstered kitchenware, and related furnishings. It also includes couches, desks, tables, chairs, carpets, drawers, bed frames and headboards, rugs, wallpaper, blinds, mattresses, shades and curtains, entertainment centers and stands, wall units, outdoor furniture etc. The rising disposable income, expansion and development of real estate industry and consumer preference towards adoption and usage of eco-friendly products are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Moreover, improving lifestyle and consumers prefer online retail platforms for buying furniture, driving the growth of this market. Furthermore, introduction of innovative products and other strategic alliance by various market player will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance, as per company’s news release in August 2018, Ikea, Sweden company, established its first outlet in Hyderabad India, investing over USD 131.4 million. However, increasing cost of raw materials is the major factor restraining the growth of global Home Furnishing market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Home Furnishing market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

IKEA

Walmart Inc.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

Macy’s

Wayfair Inc.

Future Group

Haworth Inc.

Ashley HomeStore

Carrefour S.A.

JCPenney Company, Inc

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Home Furniture

Home Textile

Wall Decor

Others

By End User:

E-Commerce Sales

In-store Sales

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Home Furnishing Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Home Furnishing Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Home Furnishing Market, by Product, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Home Furnishing Market, by End User, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Home Furnishing Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Home Furnishing Market Dynamics

3.1. Home Furnishing Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Home Furnishing Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Home Furnishing Market, by Product

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Home Furnishing Market by Product, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Home Furnishing Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Home Furnishing Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Home Furniture

5.4.2. Home Textile

5.4.3. Wall Decor

5.4.4. Others

Chapter 6. Global Home Furnishing Market, by End User

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Home Furnishing Market by End User, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Home Furnishing Market Estimates & Forecasts by End User 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Home Furnishing Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. E-Commerce Sales

6.4.2. In-store Sales

Chapter 7. Global Home Furnishing Market, Regional Analysis

7.1. Home Furnishing Market, Regional Market Snapshot

7.2. North America Home Furnishing Market

7.2.1. U.S. Home Furnishing Market

7.2.1.1. Product breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.1.2. End User breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.2. Canada Home Furnishing Market

7.3. Europe Home Furnishing Market Snapshot

7.3.1. U.K. Home Furnishing Market

7.3.2. Germany Home Furnishing Market

7.3.3. Rest of Europe Home Furnishing Market

7.4. Asia-Pacific Home Furnishing Market Snapshot

7.4.1. China Home Furnishing Market

7.4.2. India Home Furnishing Market

7.4.3. Japan Home Furnishing Market

7.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Home Furnishing Market

7.5. Latin America Home Furnishing Market Snapshot

7.5.1. Brazil Home Furnishing Market

7.5.2. Mexico Home Furnishing Market

7.6. Rest of The World Home Furnishing Market

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

..…continued.

