Global Hospitality Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

. The industry has further expanded to cover event planning, theme parks, cruise lines and more. These facilities are mainly utilized by the tourist who doesn’t have access to accommodation and food service. Hence the growing tourism across the globe drives the market for Hospitality industry. As per the World Travel & Tourism Council, the tourism industry contributed USD 8.9 trillion to the global GDP in 2019 accounting for 10.3% of the global GDP. Also, it accounted for USD 1.7 trillion visitor exports of which 28.3% were global services exports. Further, the rising trend to travel places among the youth further fuels the market growth. Moreover, the growing ease of travel with number of international travel departures increasing aids the market for Tourism. As per the World Travel & Tourism Council, the tourism industry contributed USD 8.9 trillion to the global GDP in 2019 accounting for 10.3% of the global GDP. Also, it accounted for USD 1.7 trillion visitor exports of which 28.3% were global services exports. Further, promotions from various travel organizations such as

World Tourism Organization, rising investments to create amenities and luxury hotels further boosts the market growth. As per the WTTC, in 2019 the global tourism sector witnessed a USD 948 billion capital Investments. Although, the spread of the COVID-19 has brought a large-scale disruption in the tourism market. As with the surging pandemic, travel restrictions have been imposed by governments since January 2020 across the globe to stop the spread of the disease. This has closed majority of the tourist places across the globe. As per the report by the World Tourism Organization, 96% of all worldwide destinations have introduced travel restrictions in response to the pandemic as of 6 April, 2020. Of these around 90 destinations are completely or partially closed for tourists. This restriction on travel and tourist places have brought a steep decline in the bookings and check in in hotels. However, factors such as natural calamities, political unrests impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

The regional analysis of global Hospitality market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of large number of hotels and amenities across the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as rising disposable income, changing life style and growing accommodation and travel industry would create lucrative growth prospects for the Hospitality market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Compass Group PLC

Marriott International Inc.

Starbucks Coffee

Subway

Sodexo

Aramark Corporation

McDonald’s Corporation

Hilton Worldwide Holding Inc.

Chick-fil-A

Elior Group S.A

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Food and Beverage Services

Non-Residential Accommodation services

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 20198

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Hospitality Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Hospitality Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Hospitality Market, by Type, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Hospitality Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Hospitality Market Dynamics

3.1. Hospitality Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Hospitality Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Hospitality Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Hospitality Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Hospitality Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Hospitality Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Food and Beverage Services

5.4.2. Non-Residential Accommodation services

Chapter 6. Global Hospitality Market, Regional Analysis

6.1. Hospitality Market, Regional Market Snapshot

6.2. North America Hospitality Market

6.2.1. U.S. Hospitality Market

6.2.1.1. Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

6.2.2. Canada Hospitality Market

6.3. Europe Hospitality Market Snapshot

6.3.1. U.K. Hospitality Market

6.3.2. Germany Hospitality Market

6.3.3. Rest of Europe Hospitality Market

6.4. Asia-Pacific Hospitality Market Snapshot

6.4.1. China Hospitality Market

6.4.2. India Hospitality Market

6.4.3. Japan Hospitality Market

6.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Hospitality Market

6.5. Latin America Hospitality Market Snapshot

6.5.1. Brazil Hospitality Market

6.5.2. Mexico Hospitality Market

6.6. Rest of The World Hospitality Market

Chapter 7. Competitive Intelligence

7.1. Top Market Strategies

7.2. Company Profiles

7.2.1. Compass Group PLC

7.2.1.1. Key Information

7.2.1.2. Overview

7.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

7.2.1.4. Product Summary

7.2.1.5. Recent Developments

7.2.2. Marriott International Inc.

7.2.3. Starbucks Coffee

7.2.4. Subway

7.2.5. Sodexo

7.2.6. Aramark Corporation

7.2.7. McDonald’s Corporation

7.2.8. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.

7.2.9. Chick-fil-A

7.2.10. Elior Group S.A

Chapter 8. Research Process

8.1. Research Process

8.1.1. Data Mining

8.1.2. Analysis

8.1.3. Market Estimation

8.1.4. Validation

8.1.5. Publishing

8.2. Research Attributes

8.3. Research AssumptionTABLE 1. List of secondary sources, used in the study of global Hospitality market

TABLE 2. List of primary sources, used in the study of global Hospitality market

TABLE 3. Global Hospitality market, report scope

TABLE 4. Years considered for the study

..…continued.

