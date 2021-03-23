Global Beryllium Market in South Korea Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Beryllium is the lightest alkaline earth metal with atomic number 4. It is relatively rare in the universe. In this report, we just statistic pure beryllium metal.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Beryllium in South Korea, including the following market information:

South Korea Beryllium Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

South Korea Beryllium Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

South Korea Beryllium Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in South Korea Beryllium Market 2019 (%)

The global Beryllium market was valued at 76 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 90 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. While the Beryllium market size in South Korea was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Beryllium manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Beryllium production and consumption in South Korea

Total Market by Segment:

South Korea Beryllium Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

South Korea Beryllium Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Optics Grade

Military and Aerospace Grade

Nuclear Grade

Other

South Korea Beryllium Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

South Korea Beryllium Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Military and Aerospace

Nuclear and Energy Research

Imaging Technologies & X-rays

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Beryllium Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Beryllium Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)

Total South Korea Beryllium Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total South Korea Beryllium Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Materion Corp(US)

Ulba Metallurgical Plant(KZ)

Fuyun Hengsheng Beryllium Industry(CN)

