Nano Zinc Oxide Market 2021: Competitive Landscape, Size, Segments, Emerging Technologies and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2027

Nano zinc oxide is a specialized nanomaterial also known as zinci oxicum, oxydatum, permanent white, ketozinc or oxozinc. It is available in the form of dispersions or powders. It exhibits novel physiochemical characteristics, such as anti-corrosive, anti-bacterial, catalytic, anti-fungal, and UV filtering properties. They are mostly used in cosmetics, paints and coatings, food contact materials, household products, medical dressings, electronics, textiles, and others. Nano zinc oxide also acts as a UV filter in sunscreen.

Increasing research and development investments, rising application of nano zinc oxides in several application industries, and their exceptional physiochemical properties propel the market growth. Nano zinc oxides are applied in small quantity to enhance the performance of end products. Nowadays, the demand for nano zinc oxide has observed a substantial growth majorly in the European and Asia-Pacific regions owing to rapid industrial developments and due to increasing demand from various application industries.

The “Global Nano Zinc Oxide Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the nano zinc oxide market with detailed market segmentation by grade, application, and geography. The global nano zinc oxide market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading nano zinc oxide market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global nano zinc oxide market is segmented on the basis of grade, and application. On the basis of grade, market is segmented into standard grade, treated grade, and others. On the basis of application, market is segmented into paints and coatings, cosmetics, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global nano zinc oxide market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The nano zinc oxide market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the nano zinc oxide market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the nano zinc oxide market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the nano zinc oxide market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from nano zinc oxide market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for organic shrimps in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the nano zinc oxide market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the nano zinc oxide market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Advanced Nano Technologies Limited

Elementis plc

Grillo-Werke AG

HAKUSUI TECH

Lanxess AG

Nanophase Technologies Corporation.

Sakai Chemical

Showa Denko K. K.

Umicore N.V.

Weifang Longda Zinc Industry Co., Ltd.

