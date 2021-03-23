Metal Coil Lamination Market 2021: Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Metal coil lamination is basically the process of laminating a metal coil either with a polymer film or metal with the use of adhesive in order to enhance the aesthetics and make it corrosion resistant. This type of lamination offers abrasion and scratch resistance. The use of adhesive provides various benefits such as consistency in film thickness and durable bond. The properties of the laminated metal coin depend upon the polymer film, priming, and adhesive ingredients.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The market for metal coil lamination is growing due to its application to mimic the appearance of wood, granite, marble, and stone. The regulations imposed by many governments to restrict the volatile organic compounds in paint is also having a positive impact on the metal coil lamination market. The feature provided by lamination, such as decorative laminate films, which increases the service life of appliances and durability, is also driving the market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Metal coil lamination Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the metal coil lamination market with detailed market segmentation by type, application and geography. The global metal coil lamination market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading metal coil lamination market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The Global Metal coil lamination Market is segmented on the basis of type and application. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into metal to polymer film and metal to metal. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into appliances, metal construction, automotive and food and beverage packing.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global metal coil lamination market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The metal coil lamination market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the metal coil lamination market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the metal coil lamination market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the metal coil lamination market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from metal coil lamination market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for metal coil lamination in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the metal coil lamination market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the metal coil lamination market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Lienchy Laminated Metal Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

American Nickeloid Company

Polytech America, LLC

Metalcolour

Material Sciences Corporation

Berlin Metals

Toyo Kohan Co., Ltd

Kömmerling Chemische Fabrik GMBH

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

