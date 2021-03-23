Metal Casing Market 2021: Growth Drivers, Key Expansion Strategies, Upcoming Trends and Regional Forecast by 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Metal Casing is that type of casing that is used on electronic equipment. These types of casing are basically made from magnesium and aluminum alloy. The benefit of metal casing over plastic, which is used in the construction of laptops, has increased the demand for the metal casing. This type of casing is basically used for mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, wearable devices, Ultrabook, movable power source, and many more devices.

Download PDF Sample Copy at:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00016540/

MARKET DYNAMICS

The increase in the production and supply of mobile phones is having a positive impact on the metal casing market. Many mobile phone manufacturers are making mobile phones with metal casing, which is leading to the growth of the market. The benefit that the metal casing provides over plastic, which is used in the construction of laptops, is driving the growth of the market. As the demand for laptops and tablets increases, the demand for metal casing also increases.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Metal Casing Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the metal casing market with detailed market segmentation by product, application and geography. The global metal casing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading metal casing market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The Global Metal Casing Market is segmented on the basis of product and application. On the basis of product, the market is segmented into stamping and MIM, die casting and extrusion. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into mobile phones, tablet, wearable devices, movable power sources and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global metal casing market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The metal casing market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the metal casing market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the metal casing market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the metal casing market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from metal casing market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for metal casing in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the metal casing market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the metal casing market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Catcher Technology Co., Ltd

Foxconn Technology Corp

BYD Electronic (International) Company Limited

Dynacast

Waffer Technology Corp

Tongda Group

Victory Precisions Pvt. Ltd.

EWPT

PEGATRON Corporation.

Ju Teng

Browse More Details on Report at:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00016540/

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one top industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Manufacturing and Construction, Technology, Chemicals and Materials.

We offer our clients multiple ways to customize research as per their specific needs and budget.

Contact us:

The Insight Partners

Phone: + 1-646-491-9876

E-mail: [email protected]